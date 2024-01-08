Steelbird Hi-Tech Limited launches SBA-20 Helmet

New Delhi, 8th January, 2024: Setting a new benchmark in road safety, Steelbird Hi-Tech Limited, Asia’s foremost helmet manufacturer, proudly introduces the SBA-20 – a revolutionary helmet designed to elevate rider protection and address the pressing issue of road accidents. The launch of the SBA-20 underscores Steelbird’s unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and a safer riding experience for individuals across the country.

The SBA-20 boasts a host of cutting-edge features that make it stand out in the market. Crafted from high-impact thermoplastic material, the helmet ensures maximum protection with a durable and resilient shell. With BIS Certification (IS 4151:2015), the SBA-20 adheres to the highest safety standards mandated by the Bureau of Indian Standards. Its dynamic air flow ventilation system guarantees optimal airflow, keeping riders cool during their journeys, while the high-density EPS provides advanced shock absorption for enhanced safety.

Adding a touch of style and comfort, the SBA-20 features a replaceable and washable interior with a wind deflector. A reflective part around the neck area improves visibility during night rides, addressing a crucial aspect of road safety. The polycarbonate (PC) anti-scratch coated visor, available in Smoke and Chrome Finish, ensures clear vision and protection.

At the heart of this groundbreaking release is Mr. Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director of Steelbird Helmets, who shed light on the alarming statistics surrounding road fatalities in India. “Considering 300 thousand people are dying on the road in our country as per reports by WHO; but according to us over one million people die in road accidents because in many states and districts in our country, there is no traffic police, and many of the accidents are not reported. If we check the data with the insurance companies, the data is much more. Hence, this is the need of the hour, and we want to leave no stone unturned.”

The SBA-20 doesn’t compromise on convenience, incorporating a micrometric buckle for a secure and adjustable fit, a polycarbonate (PC) spoiler for a sporty look, an inner sun shield for added protection against glare, and a flip-up design for versatility. The aerodynamic design minimizes wind resistance, enhancing stability, and aggressive, sporty graphics add a unique and attractive aesthetic.

Available in sizes Medium (580mm), Large (600mm), and XL (620mm), the SBA-20 starts from Rs 1869 To Rs 2459. It can be purchased at all Steelbird outlets and online at steelbirdhelmet.com. Steelbird’s SBA-20 is not just a helmet; it is a commitment to safer roads and a stylish riding experience.