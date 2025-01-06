Why Pursuing a PhD at IIM Bodh Gaya is a Smart Choice

In India, the demand for highly qualified faculty members is rising rapidly, with over 14,500 vacant faculty positions in top universities, IITs, IIMs, and other government-funded institutes, as per the HRD Ministry’s 2021 report. This gap is due to a shortage of eligible candidates, limited PhD seats, and misconceptions about post-PhD career opportunities. To address this, the Ministry of Education is encouraging institutions like the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) to expand their doctoral programs. IIM Bodh Gaya is now inviting applications for its Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD) for the batch starting in July 2025.

The Importance of a PhD: More Than Just Academia

A PhD is often seen as a path for those wishing to enter academia. However, the opportunities for PhD graduates extend far beyond the classroom. PhD holders are highly valued in consulting firms, multinational corporations, research organizations, and government advisory roles. A PhD helps develop advanced problem-solving, analytical, and leadership skills, making graduates highly sought after across various industries. Moreover, a PhD offers the opportunity to drive innovation, contribute to sustainable business practices, and play a pivotal role in shaping public policy and global business strategies.

The Doctoral Programme at IIM Bodh Gaya

IIM Bodh Gaya’s PhD programme, launched in 2020, is a full-time residential course aimed at nurturing high-quality researchers. The programme offers eight specializations including Marketing, Economics, Finance and Accounting, Information Technology Systems and analytic, Operations Management and Quantitative Techniques, Human Resource Management and Organizational Behaviour, Business Communication and Strategy Management. It provides a robust research environment supported by an experienced academic team, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and resources like well-stocked libraries and data analytics tools.

Financial Support and Global Exposure

One standout feature of the PhD programme at IIM Bodh Gaya is its generous financial support. IIM Bodh Gaya offers one of the highest scholarships among all IIMs, ensuring that PhD students receive a stipend starting at ₹50,000 per month, which rises to ₹60,000 after successfully clearing the comprehensive exam. This scholarship is among the most competitive in the IIM system and alleviates financial stress, allowing students to focus solely on their research.

Additionally, students benefit from global exposure through specialised training at IIM Bangalore in their second year. The Visiting Scholar Program also offers the chance to collaborate with foreign universities ranked in the QS 200, enhancing their international academic network.

Eligibility and Application Process

Master’s degree in any discipline, with at least 60 per cent marks or equivalent grade point average, (or) Professional qualifications like CA, ICWA, CS with at least 60 per cent marks or equivalent grade point average, (or) Five-year Integrated Master’s degree programme in any discipline, with at least 60 per cent marks, obtained after completing higher secondary schooling (10+2) or equivalent., (or) Four Year/Eight Semester Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (B.E./B.Tech. / B. Arch.) with at least 65 per cent or equivalent. Besides fulfilling the eligibility criteria, candidates should have a valid score in CAT (2022/23/24)/ GRE/ GMAT/ GATE/ JRF (UGC/CSIR/or equivalent)/ IIMB Test Score.

The application deadline is March 31, 2025. For more details, visit IIM Bodh Gaya’s PhD page.

Why Choose a PhD?

A PhD is not just a degree; it’s an investment in a future of global opportunities, academic excellence, and career advancement. IIM Bodh Gaya’s combination of high financial support, world-class academic resources, and international exposure makes it an ideal choice for anyone looking to make a significant impact in academia or industry. If you’re passionate about research, innovation, and contributing to the world, pursuing a PhD at IIM Bodh Gaya could be the key to unlocking your career excellence.