Brookfield Properties and Rotary Club Host Powai Run 2025

January 6, 2025: Brookfield Properties, a leading global developer and operator of high-quality real estate assets, successfully hosted the highly anticipated Powai Run 2025 on January 5th, 2025 in partnership with the Rotary Club of Mumbai Lakers. This marked the fourth consecutive year of collaboration, and the event’s 13th edition brought together over 10,000 participants to promote health, unity, and charitable giving, further strengthening Powai’s vibrant community spirit.

On January 1, a ‘Rock and Run Satsang’ offered an evening of soulful music and community bonding. On January 4, a ‘Carbohydrate Loading Activity’ at House of Mandarin, Powai, featured an engaging session with renowned nutritionist Maitreyi Bokil, who shared valuable tips on optimizing performance through proper nutrition.

The main event was flagged off at Downtown Powai by Brookfield Properties’ leadership team, including Ankur Gupta, Managing Partner and Head of Real Estate for the Asia Pacific Region at Brookfield, Ankit Gupta, President at Brookfield Properties in India, Reema H. Kundnani, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Key Account Management at Brookfield Properties in India, Atul Tendulkar, Senior Vice President, Operations (West) at Brookfield Properties in India, Niranjan Hiranandani, MD, Hiranandani Group of Companies and Palvi Aggarwal, President, Rotary Club of Mumbai Lakers.

This year also marked the second edition of the “I Run for IIT-B” initiative, which showcased solidarity with one of Powai’s most iconic communities, IIT Bombay. Over 1,000 current IIT-B students and alumni participated, running side-by-side to foster camaraderie and celebrate Powai’s rich heritage. The category was flagged off by Prof. Suryanarayana Doolla, Dean of Student Affairs, IIT Bombay, adding a symbolic and inspiring touch to the event.

The main event included two popular categories—4 km and 10 km, catering to various participants. A dedicated lounge for C-suite executives and IIT-B alumni provided a space for meaningful interactions among professionals and leaders.

The Powai Run saw 10,000+ enthusiastic participation from tenants of Brookfield Properties, such as Deloitte, Aptia, TIAA, Scorpio Marine Management India, and Ergo Technology and Services. Leaders from GIC, a strategic partner in the Brookfield India REIT portfolio, along with other prominent corporates, employees of Brookfield group companies, and members of the IPC community, added vibrancy and diversity to the event.

Reema H. Kundnani, Senior Vice President of marketing and Key Account Management at Brookfield Properties, shared, “The Powai Run 2025 is a testament to the power of community and collaboration. As we celebrate our fourth year of partnership with the Rotary Club of Mumbai Lakers, we are grateful to the entire Powai community and the broader ecosystem—including our tenants, partners, and participants—for their unwavering support. Hosting this event at Downtown Powai, a strategic asset in our portfolio, reflects our commitment to creating a positive impact on the communities we operate in.” Talking about the journey of the Powai Run, Palvi Aggarwal, President, the Rotary Club of Mumbai Lakers, shared her enthusiasm, stating, “The Powai Run 2025 was a resounding success, bringing together the community in a spirit of camaraderie and shared purpose. We greatly appreciate Brookfield Properties’ support in making this event possible. The funds raised through this event will be utilized to support different causes making a tangible difference in the lives of those in need.”

The Powai Run 2025 stands as a testament to the power of community-driven initiatives and collective action. Brookfield Properties and the Rotary Club of Mumbai Lakers remain committed to curating impactful events that foster positive change within Powai and beyond.