Wibmo Partners with Xoxoday to Launch Co-Branded RuPay Prepaid Program Issued by PayU at GFF 2024

Bengaluru, India 09th September 2024: Wibmo, a PayU company and a leader in digital payment solutions and security, is thrilled to announce the launch of its co-branded RuPay prepaid program in partnership with Xoxoday, a Giift company. This innovative program, issued by PayU, was officially launched at the Global Fintech Fest 2024 (GFF) held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The program is designed to offer a seamless digital solution for rewards, incentives, gifting, and employee benefits.

The collaboration between Wibmo and Xoxoday brings together two pioneers in the digital space, combining Wibmo’s robust Issuance platform with Xoxoday’s comprehensive suite of rewards and incentives offerings. This partnership aims to provide businesses with an enhanced ability to reward and engage employees and customers through flexible, digital solutions.

Key Features of the Co-Branded RuPay Prepaid Program:

– Comprehensive Suite of Offerings: The program integrates with Xoxoday’s diverse range of rewards, incentives, gifting options, and employee benefits, enabling businesses to effectively engage their workforce and clientele.

– Seamless Integration: Leveraging Wibmo’s state-of-the-art Issuance platform, the co-branded RuPay prepaid program offers a seamless digital experience, enhancing convenience and usability for businesses and end-users alike.

– Enhanced Digital Solutions: This partnership reinforces Wibmo’s commitment to driving innovation in the digital payments space, providing scalable and secure solutions that cater to the evolving needs of businesses in today’s dynamic market.

Suresh Rajagopalan, CEO of Wibmo, expressed his excitement about the new launch, stating, “We are delighted to partner with Xoxoday to introduce this co-branded RuPay prepaid program at the Global Fintech Fest 2024. This initiative aligns with our vision to empower businesses with innovative digital payment solutions that enhance customer and employee engagement. By integrating our Issuance platform with Xoxoday’s extensive offerings, we are providing a versatile tool that supports diverse business needs in rewards and incentives.” Manoj Agarwal, Co-founder of Xoxoday, also shared his enthusiasm: “Collaborating with Wibmo to launch this co-branded RuPay prepaid program is a significant step towards enhancing our digital rewards and gifting platform. This program allows businesses to leverage a powerful tool for employee engagement and customer loyalty, offering a broad spectrum of digital solutions that are both flexible and secure.”

The launch of the co-branded RuPay prepaid program at GFF 2024 represents a strategic collaboration between Wibmo and Xoxoday, focused on delivering cutting-edge digital payment solutions that drive business growth and enhance user experience.