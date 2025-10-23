Wonderland Foods Secures INR140 Crore from Asha Ventures, BII to Expand Green Facilities and Jobs

Healthy Snacking Brand Wonderland Foods Raises INR 140 Crore in First Institutional Round Led by Asha Ventures and BII to build green processing facilities and create 1,000 additional jobs
23 October 2025: Wonderland Foods, a Delhi NCR–based healthy snacking brand, has raised INR 140 crore in its first institutional funding round, led by Asha Ventures and British International Investments (BII), the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor.
The investment will fuel Wonderland’s next phase of growth by launching a range of innovative value-added products and deepening its distribution presence across channels to cement its leadership in the fast-growing branded health snacking market. The investment will help the company set up a green processing facility and generate 1,000+ formal jobs primarily for women.
Wonderland has grown into a fast-scaling consumer brand over the last few years on the back of a commitment to quality and innovation. Wonderland products already have a prominent presence across modern trade chains and top e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, and Zepto.
Beyond business growth, Wonderland has also built a strong impact footprint, employing nearly 1,000 workers in its production facilities, mostly women, thereby supporting sustainable job creation and economic empowerment. The company is also eligible to qualify for 2X Challenge, a global initiative in driving women empowerment.
“At Wonderland, we’ve always believed that quality and trust are the foundation of a strong consumer brand. This funding marks a pivotal moment for us as we scale our distribution, launch new products, and take the next big leap in our growth journey. We’re proud to partner with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to set up a INR 250 crore greenfield nuts and dry fruits processing unit at Greater Noida, which will create employment opportunities for over 1,000 women and further strengthen India’s food processing ecosystem,” said Mr. Rakesh Gupta, Founder and Mr. Anubhav Gupta, Managing Director of Wonderland Foods.
“What excites us about Wonderland is the rare combination of a strong cnsumer brand, differentiated product portfolio and wide distribution that have enabled the company to build scale efficiently. The healthy snacking category is experiencing strong consumer tailwinds, and Wonderland is well-placed to lead the organised shift from loose, unbranded products to trusted, hygienic formats. We are delighted to partner with Rakesh and Anubhav on this journey, along with BII, in generating impact while building a sustainable consumer brand,” said Pramod Bhasin & Vikram Gandhi, Founding Partner at Asha Ventures.
“We’re delighted to work with our partner Asha Ventures in supporting Wonderland Foods as it scales its operations and deepens its impact. The company’s commitment to creating formal jobs for women while building green facilities aligns strongly with BII’s mission to support inclusive and sustainable development in India,” said Shilpa Kumar, Managing Director and Head of India at British International Investments.