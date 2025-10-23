Wonderland Foods Secures INR140 Crore from Asha Ventures, BII to Expand Green Facilities and Jobs

Healthy Snacking Brand Wonderland Foods Raises INR 140 Crore in First Institutional Round Led by Asha Ventures and BII to build green processing facilities and create 1,000 additional jobs

23 October 2025: Wonderland Foods, a Delhi NCR–based healthy snacking brand, has raised INR 140 crore in its first institutional funding round, led by Asha Ventures and British International Investments (BII), the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor.

The investment will fuel Wonderland’s next phase of growth by launching a range of innovative value-added products and deepening its distribution presence across channels to cement its leadership in the fast-growing branded health snacking market. The investment will help the company set up a green processing facility and generate 1,000+ formal jobs primarily for women.

Wonderland has grown into a fast-scaling consumer brand over the last few years on the back of a commitment to quality and innovation. Wonderland products already have a prominent presence across modern trade chains and top e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, and Zepto.

Beyond business growth, Wonderland has also built a strong impact footprint, employing nearly 1,000 workers in its production facilities, mostly women, thereby supporting sustainable job creation and economic empowerment. The company is also eligible to qualify for 2X Challenge, a global initiative in driving women empowerment.