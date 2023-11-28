World Business Fest 2024 London

London, United Kingdom, November 28, 2023 — Anticipating participants from over 50 countries, this groundbreaking event promises to redefine the landscape of global collaboration in the realms of legal business and technology.

WBF2024 London is a pioneering initiative orchestrated and curated by World Law Alliance and enjoys support from leading organizations worldwide.

As the first-of-its-kind multidisciplinary global platform, the event transcends traditional boundaries, providing an exclusive space where law firms, business leaders, and technology converge to shape the future.

A Testament to Global Collaboration

WBF2024 serves as an annual congregation for business leaders, legal luminaries, and tech trailblazers. Beyond geographical constraints, the event sparks the development of new business ventures, nurtures partnerships, introduces cutting-edge ideas, and fosters extensive networking among professionals of diverse expertise.

Diverse Discourse

WBF2024 London offers a comprehensive agenda, featuring dedicated blocks encompassing Fintech, Blockchain, International Tax, International Arbitration and mediation, Intellectual Property Law, Immigration Law, and more. The multifaceted discourse is designed to cater to the evolving needs of the global professional community.

A Tapestry of Formats

The event boasts a dynamic array of formats, including insightful conference sessions, engaging book readings, thought-provoking vlog & social media screenings, innovation showcases, an expansive exhibition, powerful presentations, and a prestigious awards ceremony. This rich tapestry of formats ensures an immersive and enriching experience for all participants.

Event Details

Date: April 23-24, 2024

Venue: Hilton London Heathrow Terminal 5