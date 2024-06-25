WPPS announces Global CEO Conclave on Wheat on June 27 and June 28, 2024, at Hyatt Regency Delhi

New Delhi, June 25, 2024 : Established 36 years ago in 1988, the Wheat Products Promotion Society (WPPS) is delighted to announce the Global CEO Conclave on Wheat and Wheat Products, scheduled to take place at the Hyatt Regency, New Delhi, on June 27 and June 28, 2024. This landmark event aims to bring together influential stakeholders from the global wheat industry, including CEOs, industry experts, policymakers, and academicians, to discuss and shape the future of wheat production, processing, and trade worldwide.

The agenda for the WPPS Global CEO Conclave on Wheat and Wheat Products, held from June 27-28, 2024, showcases a dynamic lineup of sessions designed to explore and shape the future of the wheat industry. Day 1 begins with registrations from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, followed by a pivotal Technical Session on Milling and Baking Technology chaired by Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh from CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute, Mysuru. The session features a keynote lecture by Dr. M.M. Krishna, Former CMD of Modern Food Industries Ltd., and includes discussions led by industry leaders on innovative pathways in milling, advancements in baking ingredients, and global initiatives in food fortification. Networking tea continues at 4:00 PM, leading into the evening’s Inaugural Session at 5:00 PM, featuring addresses by Mr. Pramod S Jain, President of Roller Flour Millers’ Federation of India (RFMFI), and Mr. Ajay Goyal, Chairman of WPPS and Managing Director of Shivaji Roller Flour Mills Pvt. Ltd. Keynote addresses will delve into technology’s role in wheat production, trade and investment opportunities in South Asia’s agrifood sector, US-India agricultural collaboration, innovations in agri-tech, and advancements in food technology. The Inaugural Session will be graced by the presence of Chirag Paswan, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, as chief guests.

Day 2 commences with Business Session 1 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, moderated by Dr. Rajan Sankar, Former Regional Head of GAIN and Director Nutrition at Tata Trust, focusing on the critical role of fortified flour in public health. This is followed by Business Session 2 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM, moderated by Ms. Manisha Gupta, Group Commodities Editor at CNBC – TV18, exploring global wheat economics, including demand, supply dynamics, pricing strategies, and insights on global wheat supplies. Networking opportunities are provided at 11:30 AM with a Networking Tea/Coffee break. The conclave continues after lunch with Business Session 3 from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM, moderated by Mr. Mrituenjay Kumar Jha, Commodity Editor at Zee Business, addressing India’s pivotal role in global food security through discussions on wheat production trends, innovative technologies, and strategies for resilient supply chains. Business Session 4 from 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM, moderated by Mr. Reddy KV from ITC Limited Foods, focuses on innovations and challenges in the wheat products supply chain, including discussions on processing, ingredient trends, procurement strategies, and technological advancements. Concluding remarks and presentation of recommendations take place from 4:00 PM to 4:30 PM. The valedictory session will feature Mr. Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, as the chief guest.

The two-day conclave promises a comprehensive exploration of key themes impacting the wheat sector, ranging from technological innovations in milling and baking to global economic dynamics, food security, and sustainable supply chain management. Participants will engage in insightful discussions, panel sessions, and networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration and innovation across the industry. Notably, 50 speakers from India and abroad will be deliberating at the event.

Mr. Ajay Goyal, Chairman of WPPS and Managing Director of Shivaji Roller Flour Mills Pvt. Ltd., emphasized, “This conclave aims to foster collaboration, share insights, and pave the way for innovations that will define the future of wheat and wheat products globally. It will also highlight India’s pivotal role in the global wheat market and its contributions to food security. We are thrilled to host this conclave, uniting global leaders to explore innovations and strategies that will drive the wheat industry forward. This event underscores our commitment to fostering collaboration and advancing the future of wheat and wheat products globally.”

The Wheat Products Promotion Society (WPPS), established 36 years ago in 1988, is dedicated to advancing the interests of the wheat industry through advocacy, research, and knowledge dissemination. In addition to organizing events like the Global CEO Conclave, WPPS promotes the larger consumption of traditional as well as non-traditional wheat foods in India through surveys, educational programs, study tours, and the establishment of research centers. WPPS also assists wheat farmers and food manufacturers, holds discussions with government bodies and specialists in wheat and wheat food to make food more affordable, and disseminates information through publications and electronic media. WPPS enlists members of bona fide national and regional associations/federations and organizations, enhancing collaboration and knowledge exchange within the industry.