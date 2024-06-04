Wynona’s House Announces Appointment of Robert Crocker as New CEO

Newark, NJ, June 04, 2024 — The Board of Trustees of Wynona’s House, the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) of Essex County, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Crocker, MPA, as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. With over 20 years of diverse experience in the non-profit sector and a decade-long history with Wynona’s House, Robert’s appointment comes with the full support of the selection committee and the Board of Trustees.

“Robert’s diligence, hard work, and leadership capabilities are commendable. He sets high standards for himself and his team,” stated Gale Britton, President & Chair of the Board of Trustees. “With his promotion, Robert brings a wealth of knowledge about our organization, team, and partners. This deep understanding ensures a seamless transition, with no interruption to the support our families rely on or our mission. We can all look forward to a continuation of the excellent service Wynona’s House provides.”

The CAC, located in Newark, promotes hope, healing, and justice for the child victims of abuse and neglect throughout Essex County by coordinating investigation, prosecution, treatment, prevention, and supportive services utilizing a “child-centered” multidisciplinary team approach.

Robert is a results-driven leader, helping organizations and individuals think differently about program development, capacity building, resource development, and crafting long-term organizational sustainability for community impact.

He brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having served as the Chief Operating Officer at Wynona’s House for the past ten years. During his tenure, he also served as interim CEO twice. Robert has led the organization through critical transitions to fortify a trauma-informed organization, including navigating the challenges of the pandemic, significantly expanding the grant portfolio, and overseeing several major capital projects.

“I am honored to take on the role of CEO at Wynona’s House,” stated Robert. “Since joining the organization in 2014, I have dedicated myself to supporting its mission of promoting hope, healing, and justice for child victims of abuse and neglect. I look forward to building upon a strong foundation and working with such an excellent team to achieve our vision of a community where children are safe, families are strong, and victims become children again.”

Before joining Wynona’s House, Robert spent ten years in the South Bronx with Catholic Charities Community Services, where he helped the community build an innovative materials exchange program and spearheaded successful social ventures that significantly benefited the community through $24 million worth of donated and repurposed goods. His background also includes work as a nonprofit consultant, helping dozens of organizations increase revenues, improve efficiencies, and maximize impact.

Robert’s commitment to community service includes his volunteer work, such as being a Community Cat Caretaker, past service on the Board of Trustees for the Brookdale Park Conservancy, and as a former Board of Directors member for Cardinal McCloskey’s Little Angels Head Start.

Wynona’s House invites the public to meet its new CEO and welcomes them to attend the Steel Magnolia Soiree on June 5, 2024, at the Women’s Club of Glen Ridge. Attendees and sponsors will serve as partners in Wynona’s House’s mission to build a brighter future for the children of Essex County.