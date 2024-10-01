Xaviers Innovation & Entrepreneurship Committee (XIEC) Launched

XITE Gamharia (Autonomous) proudly inaugurated its Xaviers Innovation & Entrepreneurship Committee (XIEC) under the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC). The launch event, held on 30th September 2024, was followed by an insightful session on Entrepreneurship and Innovation as a Career Opportunity led by Mr. Amar Nath Singh, Director of NRIIC.

The event commenced with a warm welcome and guest felicitation by Dr. (Fr.) Mukti Clarence, SJ, in the presence of Dr. (Fr.) E. A. Francis, SJ, Prof. Sushmita Choudhury Sen and Ashish Singh. The program was beautifully anchored by Ansh (BBA) and a heartfelt Vote of Thanks was given by Vaishnavi Thakur (BBA).

Mr. Singh’s session covered a wide array of topics crucial for aspiring entrepreneurs, including:

Entrepreneurial Mindset

Identifying Opportunities

Developing a Business Idea, especially from Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cities

Building a Successful Startup

Importance of Innovation

Funding Ventures

Future of Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Scaling and Growth Strategies

Overcoming Challenges as an Entrepreneur

The event marks a significant milestone in fostering innovation and entrepreneurial skills among the students at XITE, encouraging them to explore new opportunities and bring innovative ideas to life.

The message was clear to stay tuned for more exciting initiatives under XIEC as we continue to promote a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation at XITE Gamharia.