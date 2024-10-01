Fleetguard Filters’ Piush Srivastava Named ‘Marketing Maverick’ by Dun & Bradstreet

Mr. Piush Srivastava, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, from Fleetguard Filters Private Limited has been conferred with the prestigious ‘Marketing Maverick’ award by Dun & Bradstreet on 27th September 2024. This recognition is a testament to Mr. Piush’s relentless dedication and innovative strategies that have driven Fleetguard’s remarkable market presence across India.

Under Mr. Piush’s visionary leadership, Fleetguard has significantly bolstered its national presence, reinforcing its position as a leading player in the industry. His expertise in marketing has been instrumental in ensuring that Fleetguard’s cutting-edge products and solutions reach customers across the country, coupled with unmatched customer service.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Piush Srivastava, Head – Marketing and Corporate Communications, Fleetguard Filters Private Limited (FFPL), said, “I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition from Dun & Bradstreet. This award truly belongs to the entire team at Fleetguard Filters Pvt. Ltd. It is hard work, creativity, and unwavering dedication that have made this success possible. We are committed to continuing our journey of delivering innovative products and exceptional service to our customers.”

This award adds another feather to Mr. Piush’s illustrious career as he leads Fleetgurad Filters Pvt. Ltd. toward even greater milestones. Under strong and committed leadership, Fleetguard Filters Pvt. Ltd. remains focused on delivering high-quality products and services that consistently exceed customer expectations while upholding its reputation for innovation and reliability.