XITE Gamharia Hosts Empowering Session on Entrepreneurship by Ashish Singh

Under the esteemed guidelines of AICTE, XITE Gamharia successfully conducted a highly engaging session on “Entrepreneurship to Drive Employment and National Development” on 24th August 2024. The session, executed by Prof. Reetika Singh and Prof. Anjali Jha, saw enthusiastic participation from over 50 students from the Departments of English, Economics, Commerce, and Business Administration (Batch 2024-27).

Ashish Singh, Founder & Owner of LiVE PUKKA Events and the Branding & Communication Head at XITE Gamharia, served as the resource person for this dynamic event. His deep industry insights and practical approach left a lasting impression on the students.

Key topics covered during the session included:

Introduction to Entrepreneurship

Difference between Entrepreneurs and Startups

Employment, Innovation, and Scalability

National Development and the Role of MSMEs

Challenges and Opportunities in Entrepreneurship

Risk Management

Institutional Support and Incubators

Funding Agencies

Interactive Game Activity

The session was particularly notable for its real-life examples and interactive ideation and pitching game, making it an enriching experience for the students. The event not only provided theoretical knowledge but also practical tools and strategies to foster entrepreneurial spirit among the youth, thereby aligning with national goals for innovation and economic growth.

XITE Gamharia is committed to nurturing future leaders and entrepreneurs through such initiatives, paving the way for a brighter and more innovative India.