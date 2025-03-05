Yassine Zoubir Joins Exertus as EMEA Sales Director

March 5, 2025: Exertus is pleased to announce that Yassine Zoubir has joined the company as Sales Director for the EMEA region. With extensive experience in the mobile machinery and control systems industry, Yassine brings deep market knowledge and a strong track record in sales and business development.

Before joining Exertus, Yassine held key positions at leading companies in the sector, where he successfully drove growth and strengthened partnerships across the EMEA region. His expertise in advanced control solutions and his ability to build strategic relationships will be instrumental in further expanding Exertus’ presence in the market.

“We are excited to welcome Yassine to our team,” says Jouni Kytövaara, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer at Exertus. “His extensive industry knowledge, combined with his ability to cultivate strong networks, makes him a key player in accelerating our sales development. Yassine’s proven track record in driving business growth and building long-term partnerships will be invaluable as we expand our market reach and enhance our customer engagement across the EMEA region.” Yassine Zoubir shares his enthusiasm for the new role: “I’m thrilled to join Exertus at such a dynamic time. The company’s commitment to innovation and customer success aligns perfectly with my vision for strategic sales growth. I look forward to leveraging my experience to strengthen our presence in the EMEA market and working with the team to drive new business opportunities.” Pirkka Tukeva, CEO of Exertus, emphasizes the strategic importance of this appointment: “At Exertus, we believe in growth, even in challenging times. Investing in new markets and strengthening our team with top professionals like Yassine is a bold step towards the future. His expertise will not only support our expansion but also help us build a stronger foundation for long-term success. We are excited to see the impact Yassine will have as we continue to innovate and grow globally.” Yassine’s appointment reflects Exertus’ commitment to bold growth also to investing in its future by expanding into new markets with the right people. Strengthening company’s sales operations and bringing in top talent allows Exertus to provide cutting-edge control system solutions while reinforcing the position as a most trusted partner in the industry.

At the same time, Exertus remains strongly committed to growth in the Nordic markets, continuing to expand company’s presence and further develop solutions that meet the needs of the customers in the region. ”With a focus on both new opportunities and our existing stronghold, we are dedicated to driving innovation and delivering excellence across all of our markets.” Continues Pirkka Tukeva CEO of Exertus.