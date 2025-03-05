Samsung Announces Pre-Reservation for Galaxy Book5 Series in India, Promising to Redefine Productivity and Creativity

GURUGRAM, India – March 05, 2025: Samsung, India’s largest electronics brand, today announced the commencement of pre-reserve for its new flagship AI PCs – Galaxy Book5 360, Galaxy Book5 Pro, and Galaxy Book5 Pro 360. Delivering strong performance and battery life in an ultra-portable, premium design, the new devices are set to usher a new era of AI PCs in India.

Powered by Intel’s advanced Lunar Lake processors, the Galaxy Book5 series, for the first time, brings together the power of Galaxy AI and Co-pilot+ PC enabling new ways to learn, work, and play. Galaxy Book 5 series will also come with features like ‘AI Select’, which allows users to intuitively search. The ‘Photo Remaster’ feature helps users instantly deliver pro-level image edits with vivid clarity. These new features are poised to redefine productivity and creativity for users.

Staying true to its legacy, Galaxy Book5 series offers next-level performance, an immersive touch-screen display, best-in-class battery, and an enhanced precision touch pad, accompanied with a wide array of ports. With the Galaxy ecosystem, customers can also enable seamless phone-PC connectivity with features like Phone Link, Quick Share, Multi-control, Second Screen with Galaxy smartphone and tablet users, allowing them to work across devices without interruption. Moreover, Samsung Knox ensures a secure and collaborative privacy foundation.

Consumers can pre-reserve the Galaxy Book5 360, Galaxy Book5 Pro, and Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 starting today on Samsung.com and at Samsung India Smart Cafés, select Samsung authorized retail stores and other online portals at no cost. Pre-reserve customers can enjoy early access benefits worth INR 5000. The pre-reserve offers are valid till March 10, 2025.