Hello Kids Pre-School Chains Celebrates Milestone with Opening of 1,000th Centre in India

New Delhi, 5th March, 2025: Hello Kids, India’s 1st no-royalty model and one of the largest preschool chains, has achieved a significant milestone by reaching 1,000 centres across India and Bangladesh. With an aggressive expansion plan, the brand now aims to reach 2,000 centres in the next three years and provide early child education to more than 100,000 students by Year 2028. The Pre School chain that is currently predominant in the southern cities of Bangalore and Hyderabad is soon set to spread itself across the northern and western parts of India to popular across major cities further strengthen its foothold in the preschool segment.

Founded in Year 2005 by Pritam Kumar Agrawal, Hello Kids has grown from a single preschool in Bangalore to a robust network of over 1000+ preschools across south India and Bangladesh. The journey has been one of perseverance, innovation, and passion towards educating children during their formative years.

Hailing from a small village, Agrawal overcame the challenges of establishing a preschool and went about learning the nuances that build a credible preschool including single handedly managing daily operations and personally driving school vans. His dedication and efforts got further impetus when his wife, Sunita Jain, a software engineer, joined the venture post which there was no looking back for the husband – wife team. Leveraging the power of franchising, Hello Kids became one of the most sought after brands for parents to send their tiny tots. Agrawal had over the years pioneered and established India’s first no-royalty model preschool chain, ensuring sustainable growth without compromising on the quality of education.

“From humble beginnings to becoming a household name in early childhood education, Hello Kids has always focused on making preschools affordable while providing the best learning environment for young minds. Our goal is to reach 2,000 centres by 2028 while staying committed to excellence in early learning,” said Pritam Kumar Agrawal, Founder & Director, Hello Kids.

The brand Hello Kids soon got noticed for its consistent performance in early child education and got several recognitions including India’s Most Respected Childhood Education Brand 2022-23 by Education World and was also conferred as the Leading Preschool Chain by Elets World Education Summit’ 2022. Over the years, Hello Kids has consistently been recognized for innovation in preschool pedagogy, early childhood curriculum excellence, and its commitment to early childhood education.

“At Hello Kids, we believe in nurturing young minds with innovative learning experiences. Our goal has always been to make high-quality preschool education accessible to every child. As we expand further, we remain committed to providing a safe, engaging, and stimulating environment for early learners, ensuring they build a strong foundation for the future,” added Sunita Jain, Director & CEO, Hello Kids.

One of the key ingredients behind the popularity of Hello Kids is its ability to equip its franchise partners with the tools and training that are relevant and vital for effective delivery of early child education. The company conducts comprehensive training sessions covering curriculum, pedagogy, marketing strategies, social media engagement, admission handling, and parent counseling. The academic training sessions emphasize innovative teaching methods, including phonics, Montessori techniques, STEM education, and social behaviour development; areas that are vital for the early years’ development of a growing child

Hello Kids’ curriculum aligns with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, integrating digital learning tools like Virtual Reality kits, digital slates, and talking pens to enhance the student learning experience. With a child-friendly, hygienic environment, CCTV-monitored classrooms, and experienced educators, the brand ensures a safe and enriching atmosphere for young learners.