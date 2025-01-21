Gurugram, 21st January 2025: Zypp Electric, India’s leading EV-as-a-service platform, announced the appointment of Mr. Parag Raheja as Executive Vice President. In his new role, Parag spearheads the fleet operations and rider experience functions for the company, furthering Zypp Electric’s mission to revolutionize sustainable transportation.

With a distinguished career spanning over 15 years, Parag brings a wealth of experience in scaling business operations, leveraging technology, and driving customer-centric processes. He has successfully contributed to global organizations such as Procter & Gamble and Coca-Cola, as well as dynamic startups like Snapdeal, Swiggy, and Spinny.

Commenting on the appointment, Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Zypp Electric, said, “We are excited to welcome Parag to Zypp Electric’s leadership team. His extensive experience scaling businesses and delivering exceptional customer experiences aligns seamlessly with our mission to spearhead India’s EV revolution. Parag’s strategic acumen and operational expertise will drive our ambitious growth trajectory and further solidify our position as the nation’s leading EV-as-a-service platform. We look forward to achieving remarkable milestones together in our journey toward sustainable mobility.” Mr. Parag Raheja commented on his appointment and said, “I am truly honoured to join Zypp Electric and embark on the exciting journey of building India’s largest EV-as-a-Service platform. The opportunity to work with such a dynamic, customer-centric team that consistently sets benchmarks in execution excellence is incredibly inspiring. Together, we aim to not only redefine last-mile delivery but also drive a transformative shift towards sustainable electric mobility across India. I am eager to contribute to this mission and help shape a greener, smarter future for our country.”

Before joining Zypp Electric, Parag served as Vice President at Spinny, where he launched and scaled the luxury car vertical, Spinny Max. Under his leadership, Spinny Max achieved industry-first benchmarks in consumer satisfaction and built ground-breaking capabilities in product development, marketing, logistics, and customer lifecycle management. Additionally, Parag managed Spinny’s Pan-India offline supply and B2B partnerships, demonstrating his ability to lead large-scale, impactful initiatives.

Parag holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, and an MBA from MDI, Gurgaon.

Zypp Electric continues to lead the charge in India’s transition to green mobility by providing innovative EV solutions for last-mile delivery and logistics. With Parag’s leadership, the company is poised to strengthen its operational framework and deliver unparalleled value to its partners and customers.