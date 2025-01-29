Traveling In 2025? Expert Warns Of 5 Social Media Pitfalls To Avoid For Your Safety

Vacations are all about relaxation, adventure, and making memories—not handing out an open invitation to burglars and creeps!

“Going on vacation is so exciting that it can be tempting to post every second of your trip on social media,” says Mark Baldwin, a social media management expert and the CEO of Baldwin Digital, a leading web design and digital marketing agency.

But while social media is great for sharing the fun, oversharing could put you in serious danger. Before you blast your trip all over the internet, read on to find out how to avoid social media pitfalls that could put your safety at risk while traveling this year.

1. Broadcasting Your Exact Location Like A Human GPS

We get it—you’re having the time of your life in paradise, and you want everyone to know! But constantly tagging your real-time location gives thieves and stalkers a personalized map of where to find you.

“Sharing your whereabouts as it happens can make you an easy target,” says Baldwin. “A safer bet is to post about your adventures after you’ve moved on to the next spot. This still allows you to share all those cool moments on social media, but without putting yourself at risk.”

2. Tagging Your Hotel

Nothing screams “Come rob me!” quite like tagging your exact hotel or resort. Sure, that infinity pool is majorly Instagram-worthy, but telling the world exactly where you’re staying while you’re still there is a major safety hazard. If someone with bad intentions is paying attention, they now know where you sleep, and can guess when your room might be empty.

Instead of announcing your temporary address, hold off on tagging or mentioning your hotel on socials until you’ve checked out. That way, you still get to share the fancy digs, just without the risk of unwanted visitors.

3. Sharing Your Every Move

Your followers don’t need a detailed rundown of your entire day, from breakfast at 8 AM to sunset cocktails at seven. “While it might feel like fun travel storytelling, you’re also broadcasting a pattern of your movements,” says Baldwin. “If someone wants to find you—or your unattended belongings—they now have a schedule to follow.”

Keep a little mystery in your trip by sharing select highlights instead of a play-by-play. After all, the best travel stories are told in snippets, not spreadsheets.

4. Flaunting Your Expensive Goodies

Nothing attracts unwanted attention like showing off your designer luggage, luxury watch, or brand-new camera on social media. You might just be excited to travel in style, but flashing your valuables online can make you a prime target for thieves.

“If you want to show off your travel style, wait until you’re safely back home—or at least keep the focus on the destination, not your price tags,” says Baldwin. “After all, nothing ruins a vacation like getting your fancy gadgets or jewels swiped. Just ask Kim Kardashian!”

5. Announcing That Your Home is Empty

Letting the whole world know on social media that you’re off on a two-week trip is basically shouting, “My house is empty—help yourself!” Instead of giving away your travel dates, keep it vague with posts like “Excited for some time away!” Or better yet, wait until you’re back to post your entire trip recap.

Mark Baldwin, the CEO of Baldwin Digital, commented:

“One of the biggest mistakes travelers make when capturing holiday moments on camera is getting stuck behind the lens instead of actually experiencing the moment. Photos are great for memories, but if you’re too focused on getting the perfect shot, you might miss the real magic happening right in front of you. My top tip? Take a few snaps, then put your phone away and soak it all in with your own two eyes.

“I would also recommend mixing up your angles and perspectives to make your photos more engaging. Don’t just take the standard tourist shot—try capturing the scene from a lower angle, through a window, or with a creative reflection. It makes your photos feel more dynamic!

“Lighting is another big thing most people don’t think about when taking holiday snaps. Golden hour—just after sunrise or before sunset—is your best friend. It gives everything a warm, dreamy glow, no filter needed.

“And don’t forget to add some personality! Candid moments, goofy expressions, and spontaneous snaps are what really tell the story of your trip.”