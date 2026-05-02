Caravela Sunset Pickleball Fiesta 2026 – Post-Event Roundup

Set against the golden hues of a Goan sunset, the Caravela Sunset Pickleball Fiesta 2026 concluded on a high note at Caravela Beach Resort Goa, bringing together an exceptional blend of sport, community, and coastal charm.

Curated by Adi Oberoi in collaboration with Courtly and Caravela Beach Resort Goa, this year’s edition elevated the scale and energy of the event, firmly establishing it as one of India’s most dynamic pickleball gatherings.

A Growing Sporting Movement

The two-day fiesta witnessed participation from over 150+ players, forming 130+ teams across 7 competitive categories, with athletes travelling from 15 states and multiple cities across India. The event featured 280+ matches, showcasing intense rallies, strategic gameplay, and an infectious spirit of sportsmanship.

With a footfall exceeding 500+ attendees over the weekend, the event transformed the beachfront into a vibrant sporting arena—where competitive play met a festive, sunset-soaked atmosphere.

Action On & Off the Court

As the sun dipped into the Arabian Sea, players competed under twinkling lights, creating a visually stunning and high-energy environment. From advanced doubles to emerging talent categories, the matches reflected the sport’s inclusivity and rapid growth in India.

The sidelines buzzed with excitement as spectators, enthusiasts, and supporters cheered on every rally, making the experience as engaging off the court as it was on it.

Strong Media & Digital Impact

The event garnered significant attention, with coverage from 250+ media houses, including leading national publications and agencies. Amplified further through digital platforms, the fiesta achieved an impressive reach of 400K+ social media views, underlining pickleball’s surging popularity among urban and lifestyle audiences.

Partners & Sponsors

The success of the Caravela Sunset Pickleball Fiesta 2026 was made possible with the support of Manas Developers and B:Live Experiences as Lead Sponsors; Esvilla as Co-Powered by Sponsor; Assagao House as Lifestyle Partner; Goa Tourism as Tourism Partner; Keventers as Associate Sponsor; Wellbeing Nutrition as Hydration Partner; Lotto as Social Partner; Franklin as Official Ball Partner; Greater Than Gin as Sip & Serve Partner; Kati Patang as Pouring Partner; Tipsy Tiger as Mixers Partner; Buzz Events as Event Partner; and Ornamaas as Gifting Partner.

A Celebration Beyond Sport

More than a tournament, the Caravela Sunset Pickleball Fiesta was a celebration of community, connection, and contemporary sport culture. With its seamless blend of competition and camaraderie, the event reinforced Goa’s position as a thriving hub for experiential sporting events.

As pickleball continues its rapid ascent in India, the success of this year’s edition marks another significant milestone—setting the stage for an even bigger and more impactful celebration in the years ahead.