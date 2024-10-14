6th ICEIL-2024 Concludes at Amity University

The 6th International Conference on Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Leadership (ICEIL 2024) on the theme, ‘Leveraging Emerging Technologies for a Self-Reliant Nation’ held from 9th to 14th October 2024 at Amity University Noida, concluded with the Valedictory Session.

The Conference included 65 Research Papers Presentations, 55 Concurrent Panel Discussions on various themes, 2 Symposiums, 54 Case Study Teams, 121 Eureka Teams: Student Project & Idea Competition, 63 Teams for Lakhya: Business Competition, 50Start up Expo of start ups, 2 Pre-Conference Workshops, 8 Keynote sessions from eminent personalities, 52 Jury members for various in Competitions and 300+ Speakers & Panelists. The Conference had more than 10,000 participants including Academicians, Entrepreneurs, Researchers, Govt. Officials, Venture Capitalists, SMEs, Industry Professionals, Corporate Leaders, Start-Ups, practitioners and students.

Dr. Anshumaan Singh, Chairman, International Business Startup and Entrepreneurs Association (IBSEA), averred, “The students who are planning to venture into launching their own startups must focus on three Cs- clarity, capability and courage. And three Ps- Pasion, Purpose and Profit. Consistency is very important, however, they should not worry about perfection since perfection can never be achieved. Today, India has 1.5 lakh registered startups out of which more than 100 startups are Unicorns. During the Covid pandemic, India has shown to the world how challenges can be turned into opportunities.” He invited 10 students from Amity who want to have their own start-ups and said that his organization will extend its complete support them, right form ideation to funding.” He also urged the students to stay away from 5 Cs – criticize, complain, cry, curse or compare and working hard to achieve their goals.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. (Dr.) Balvinder Shukla, & Vice Chancellor, Amity University Uttar Pradesh, stated, “The three-day Conference was highly enriching and insightful with some great inspiring sessions by industry experts. Amity Alumni are also present with us today which is a matter of immense pride since they are highly successful in their respective career and an inspiration for all the Amitians. Amity students must become a role model for others and lead the country on the path of economic and scientific development.

Sharing his success story, Amity Alumni Mr. Gaurav Dua, Global CEO & President, Twimbit, who was conferred with Amity Alumni Innovative Leadership Excellence Award, said, “I am glad to be back at Amity and I am extremely grateful to Amity for nurturing me and helping me to fulfil my dream of becoming an entrepreneur. Empathy, adaptability, innovative mindset are the attributes for becoming a successful entrepreneur. Also, a leader should not only lead but also help their team to become leaders.” Dr. Gurinder Singh, Group Vice Chancellor, Amity Universities said that the establishment of Amity as one of the largest and best institutions not only in India but globally is a true story of exemplary entrepreneurship and vision of Dr. Ashok K. Chauhan, Founder President, Amity Education Group. “An entrepreneur should not worry about the loss and should pursue his dream relentlessly.”, he added further.

In his Special Address, Dr. Atul Chauhan, Chancellor, Amity University Uttar Pradesh congratulated all the participants on the huge success of the conference and stated that Amity is proud of its Alumni who have achieved been highly successful, in their respective field and are an inspiration to hundreds of Amity students. In his special address, Dr. Aseem Chauhan, Chancellor Amity University Haryana, appreciated the conference and emphasized on organizing more such conferences with a focus on entrepreneurship, so that the youth is motivated to make India a self-reliant country.

During the Valedictory Session, Amity Entrepreneurial/Leadership Excellence Awards- 2024 were conferred upon Mr. Vikrant Rana, Managing Partner, SS Rana & Co. , Mr. Vineet Vij, Group General Counsel, Tech Mahindra , Mr. Gaurav Dua, Global CEO & President, Twimbit, Mr. Nishant Mishra, Co-Founder, The Higher Pitch Pvt. Ltd. – Mr Nishant Garg, Managing Director, Maiden Forgings Ltd. and Mr. Bhupendra Varshney, CEO, Varshney Infotech Pvt. Ltd. (VIPL).

A Start-up Expo Souvenir, Scopus Indexed Books 2024 by AUUP Faculty & Researchers and Eureka Souvenir were released during the Valedictory Session. Also present on the occasion were Dr. Sanjeev Bansal, Additional Pro Vice Chancellor Amity University, Dr. Nitasha Hasteer, Dy. Director-Academics, ASET, Prof. (Dr.) B.K. Murthy, Dean (Translational Research and Entrepreneurship Development), Science, Engineering and Technology, AUUP. The Valedictory Session concluded with a Prize Distribution Ceremony wherein winners of various competitions- Eureka, Lakshya, Case Study Competition and Start-up Expo, were awarded.