Amrita Faculty Shine in Top 2% Scientists in Stanford’s Global 2024 List for the 5th time in a row

Hyderabad, 25th September 2024: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s top researchers have once again made their mark on the global stage, earning spots on Stanford University’s prestigious list of top scientists. This recognition, places Amrita’s scholars among the top 2% of researchers worldwide, for the fifth time in a row, highlighting the institution’s sustained excellence and impact in scientific research as acknowledged by the renowned U.S. university. The list, developed through rigorous analysis of scientific research metrics such as the H-index, citations, and other performance indicators, honors scientists who have demonstrated excellence in their respective fields. The list features two distinct categories: career-long impact, recognizing scientists for their lifetime achievements, and single-year impact, which focuses on recent contributions.
The following 10 faculty has made it to the prestigious list for their career long
contribution to the scientific research:
1. Dr. Venkat Rangan, Vice Chancellor, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
2. Dr. Maneesha V Ramesh, Provost, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
3. Dr. R Jayakumar, Amrita Center for Nanosciences and Molecular Medicine
4. Dr. Shantikumar Nair, Amrita Center for Nanosciences and Molecular Medicine
5. Dr. Sunit Chandra Singhi, Amrita School of Medicine
6. Dr. Raman Krishna Kumar, Amrita School of Medicine
7. Dr. K R Thankappan, Amrita School of Medicine
8. Dr. Madhav Datta, Amrita School of Engineering
9. Dr. N Radhika, Amrita School of Engineering
10. Dr. Bijo Mathew, Amrita School of Pharmacy
The following 27 faculty have made it to the prestigious list for their year-long
contribution to scientific research. 8 of Amrita’s faculty are featured in both the lists.
1. Dr. Maneesha V Ramesh, Provost, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
2. Dr. R Jayakumar, Amrita Center for Nanosciences and Molecular Medicine
3. Dr. Santanu Mandal, Amrita School of Business
4. Dr. K R Thankappan, Amrita School of Medicine
5. Dr. R. Naveen Kumar, Amrita School of Engineering
6. Dr. N. Radhika, Amrita School of Engineering
7. Dr. Shantikumar Nair, Amrita Center for Nanosciences and Molecular Medicine
8. Dr. Bijo Mathew, Amrita School of Pharmacy
9. Dr. Raman Krishna Kumar, Amrita School of Medicine
10. Dr. Aditya Kumar Sahu, Amrita School of Computing
11. Dr. Vinod V.T. Padil, Amrita School for Sustainable Futures
12. Dr. Soman K P, Amrita School of Computing
13. Dr. Sanjay Pandey, Amrita School of Medicine
14. Dr. J. K. Madhukesh, Amrita School of Engineering
15. Dr. Aravind Madhavan, Amrita School of Biotechnology
16. Dr. R. Sakthivel, Amrita School of Engineering
17. Dr. Senthilkumar Baskar, Amrita Center for Nanosciences and Molecular
Medicine
18. Dr. Suresh M, Amrita School of Business
19. Dr. Sudip K.Batabyal, Amrita School of Physical Sciences
20. Dr. T. Mohanraj, Amrita School of Engineering
21. Dr.Krishnashree Achuthan, Center for Cybersecurity Systems and Networks
22. Dr. Sunit Chandra Singhi, Amrita School of Medicine
23. Dr. Sabitha M, Amrita School of Pharmacy
24. Dr. R. Vaira Vignesh, Amrita School of Engineering
25. Dr. Manu Raj, Amrita School of Medicine
26. Dr. Sunil Kumar, Amrita School of Engineering
27. Dr. V. P. Meena, Amrita School of Engineering