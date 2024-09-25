Amrita Faculty Shine in Top 2% Scientists in Stanford’s Global 2024 List for the 5th time in a row

Hyderabad, 25th September 2024: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s top researchers have once again made their mark on the global stage, earning spots on Stanford University’s prestigious list of top scientists. This recognition, places Amrita’s scholars among the top 2% of researchers worldwide, for the fifth time in a row, highlighting the institution’s sustained excellence and impact in scientific research as acknowledged by the renowned U.S. university. The list, developed through rigorous analysis of scientific research metrics such as the H-index, citations, and other performance indicators, honors scientists who have demonstrated excellence in their respective fields. The list features two distinct categories: career-long impact, recognizing scientists for their lifetime achievements, and single-year impact, which focuses on recent contributions.

The following 10 faculty has made it to the prestigious list for their career long

contribution to the scientific research:

1. Dr. Venkat Rangan, Vice Chancellor, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

2. Dr. Maneesha V Ramesh, Provost, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

3. Dr. R Jayakumar, Amrita Center for Nanosciences and Molecular Medicine

4. Dr. Shantikumar Nair, Amrita Center for Nanosciences and Molecular Medicine

5. Dr. Sunit Chandra Singhi, Amrita School of Medicine

6. Dr. Raman Krishna Kumar, Amrita School of Medicine

7. Dr. K R Thankappan, Amrita School of Medicine

8. Dr. Madhav Datta, Amrita School of Engineering

9. Dr. N Radhika, Amrita School of Engineering

10. Dr. Bijo Mathew, Amrita School of Pharmacy

The following 27 faculty have made it to the prestigious list for their year-long

contribution to scientific research. 8 of Amrita’s faculty are featured in both the lists.

1. Dr. Maneesha V Ramesh, Provost, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

2. Dr. R Jayakumar, Amrita Center for Nanosciences and Molecular Medicine

3. Dr. Santanu Mandal, Amrita School of Business

4. Dr. K R Thankappan, Amrita School of Medicine

5. Dr. R. Naveen Kumar, Amrita School of Engineering

6. Dr. N. Radhika, Amrita School of Engineering

7. Dr. Shantikumar Nair, Amrita Center for Nanosciences and Molecular Medicine

8. Dr. Bijo Mathew, Amrita School of Pharmacy

9. Dr. Raman Krishna Kumar, Amrita School of Medicine

10. Dr. Aditya Kumar Sahu, Amrita School of Computing

11. Dr. Vinod V.T. Padil, Amrita School for Sustainable Futures

12. Dr. Soman K P, Amrita School of Computing

13. Dr. Sanjay Pandey, Amrita School of Medicine

14. Dr. J. K. Madhukesh, Amrita School of Engineering

15. Dr. Aravind Madhavan, Amrita School of Biotechnology

16. Dr. R. Sakthivel, Amrita School of Engineering

17. Dr. Senthilkumar Baskar, Amrita Center for Nanosciences and Molecular

Medicine

18. Dr. Suresh M, Amrita School of Business

19. Dr. Sudip K.Batabyal, Amrita School of Physical Sciences

20. Dr. T. Mohanraj, Amrita School of Engineering

21. Dr.Krishnashree Achuthan, Center for Cybersecurity Systems and Networks

22. Dr. Sunit Chandra Singhi, Amrita School of Medicine

23. Dr. Sabitha M, Amrita School of Pharmacy

24. Dr. R. Vaira Vignesh, Amrita School of Engineering

25. Dr. Manu Raj, Amrita School of Medicine

26. Dr. Sunil Kumar, Amrita School of Engineering

27. Dr. V. P. Meena, Amrita School of Engineering