VYNA’s ApexGlo Emergency Range: Always Lit Never Quit

VYNA Electric, India’s fastest-rising consumer electrical brand backed by SUGS LLOYD Ltd.’s decade-long power infrastructure legacy, introduces the ApexGlo Emergency Range emergency lighting designed to perform like primary lighting, not as a fallback compromise. Power cuts disrupt work schedules, halt business operations, and interrupt daily routines. VYNA applied infrastructure-grade thinking to this everyday problem, building emergency lighting that eliminates disruption rather than managing it.

Built Around Real Usage Needs

When mains power drops, ApexGlo continues glowing instantly no delay, no dimming lag, no interruption. The illumination level stays steady, maintaining visual comfort and workspace clarity.

The product uses lithium-ion battery architecture optimized for instantaneous load switching. ApexGlo maintains consistent output from the first second of backup through the final minute of battery reserve. For families managing evening routines or businesses serving customers during unexpected cuts, steady light means life continues without pause.

Adaptive Brightness for Every Situation

The three-step dimming function responds to India’s unpredictable power infrastructure. A 15-minute evening cut demands different performance than a 3-hour rural outage. Users adjust brightness based on the situation:

– High intensity for short disruptions where full brightness maintains productivity

– Medium intensity for extended cuts balancing visibility with battery conservation

– Low intensity for prolonged outages where runtime matters most

This extends practical backup time significantly. Users optimize performance based on actual need, not fixed settings.

Reliable Backup and Battery Performance

Up to four hours of usable light not a dying glow. The lithium-ion system maintains consistent brightness across discharge cycles. Charging takes eight to ten hours from depleted to full. Overcharge protection prevents battery degradation even when the light remains plugged in beyond full capacity. Battery life: two to three years under regular daily usage. This reduces total ownership cost and maintenance frequency critical for households and businesses operating on constrained budgets.

Comfortable and Efficient Illumination

At 100 lumens per watt during mains operation, ApexGlo matches premium LED benchmarks. During backup mode, the light scales intelligently maintaining proportional brightness for small to medium spaces without harsh glare or uncomfortable colour shift.

Versatile Range for Multiple Applications

ApexGlo Bulb Range (9W to 30W): Residential applications covering bedrooms, kitchens, living areas, study spaces. Standard B22 compatibility ensures seamless retrofitting into existing fixtures no rewiring, no contractor visits, no downtime.

ApexGlo Panel Lights & Battens: Broader coverage for offices, retail stores, clinics, workshops. Battery capacity scales with illumination area. Real-world needs drove format diversity.

Simple Installation and Easy Adoption

The compact design with standard B22 compatibility allows seamless integration into existing holders and fixtures. Homeowners and electricians can adopt the range without changes to wiring, ensuring smooth transition.

Durability Backed by Safety

Indian power infrastructure operates under stress voltage swings, brownouts, sudden surges are daily realities across tier-2 and tier-3 cities. ApexGlo accounts for this.Surge protection rated between 4.0 to 5kV handles voltage spikes that threaten battery integrity and internal circuitry. Overcharge protection ensures prolonged mains connection doesn’t degrade battery chemistry or shorten lifespan.

Consistent Performance, Measurable Results

ApexGlo delivers steady light when power fails. Always Lit Never Quit is measurable performance the difference between making promises and keeping them.