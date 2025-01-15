Bisleri International Launches ‘Bottles for Change’ Program in Kuvempu University, Shimoga, Karnataka

15th January 2025 Shimoga, Karnataka, India In a significant move towards promoting sustainability, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. extended its flagship initiative, ‘Bottles for Change,’ to Kuvempu University in Shimoga, Karnataka. The launch was marked by the signing of a Letter of Association (LOA) with the university, followed by awareness session on plastic waste management and installation of recycled plastic benches, bins at the campus.

This event was followed by a technical panel discussion on the theme, “Waste to Wealth” to understand the role of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and circularity in achieving the desired outcome. The discussion was chaired by Prof J. Narayana, Chairman, Dept of Environment Science. Government, Academicians and Industry leaders including Shri Mahesh K Patil, Chairman, Goa State Pollution Control Board, Dr Hina Kousar, Professor, Dept of Environment Science and Shri K. Ganesh, Director, Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. participated as the guest speakers in the panel. The discussion was moderated by Shri Sujeet Kumar Dongre, Chairman, Union Territory Level Expert Appraisal Committee for Dadar & Nagar Haveli, and Daman & Diu.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. K. Ganesh, Director, Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International Pvt Ltd, said, “Our partnership with Kuvempu University reflects the potential of young minds in driving sustainable change. At Bisleri, we are committed to being a plastic-neutral and water-positive company. Through this initiative, we aim to create a mass movement towards responsible plastic waste disposal and management.” Adding to this Dr Yogendra K, Professor, Department of Environmental Science, Kuvempu University said, “Our collaboration with Bisleri is directed towards instilling sustainable values in our youth. These young minds are the future leaders who will shape our world for the generations to come. We are thankful to Bisleri for making us a part of their Greener Promise.”

Bisleri International as part of the ‘Bisleri Greener Promise’ campaign, aims to install 1,000 benches made from recycled plastic at prominent locations across India. The organization remains steadfast in its commitment to embedding sustainability in all its operations, driving growth through responsible business practices.