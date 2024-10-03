Education in Ireland Wraps Up Successful Mumbai Roadshow, Invites Indian Students to Study

Mumbai, October 03, 2024: Education in Ireland, the national brand representing Irish Higher Education Institutions worldwide, conducted their flagship Education Roadshow 2024 in Mumbai. Hosted at The St. Regis Mumbai, Lower Parel, the fair showcased 18 top Irish Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) at this annual event.

Over 300 aspiring Indian students and parents engaged with senior representatives and academics from Ireland’s higher education institutions, gaining insights into Ireland’s educational landscape, course offerings, and post-study work options.

Mr. Barry O’Driscoll, Regional Manager, India & South Asia for Education in Ireland, expressed his delight at the success of the fair, saying, “We are thrilled to see the growing interest of Indian students in Ireland’s world-class higher education institutions. Mumbai has given us a fantastic response and we are excited to meet prospective students in the other two cities. With over 8,000 Indian students choosing Ireland last year, we look forward to welcoming talented students from across India to our institutions.”

The event proved to be a remarkable success, with Indian students showing great enthusiasm for Ireland as a top study destination. The roadshow also included a seminar on the student visa process presented by the Irish Visa Office and had experts who offered accommodation and financial advice for those looking to study abroad.

Apart from Mumbai, the Education in Ireland fair has concluded in Delhi and Pune and is scheduled for 2 other cities: Bengaluru, and Chennai.