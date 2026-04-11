IIT Ropar’s E-Summit’26 Kicks Off With A Call To Pioneer The Impossible

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar today inaugurated E-Summit’26, its annual entrepreneurship and innovation summit, themed “Pioneering The Impossible.” The two-day event, organized by the E-Cell IIT Ropar in association with the Technology Business Incubator Foundation (TBIF), brings together students, startups, investors, and industry leaders on the IIT Ropar campus on April 11 and 12, 2026.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Shri Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, Technology Development Board (TDB), Government of India, as Chief Guest, and Dr. Rajeev Gautam, President, HORIBA India, as Guest of Honour. Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar, presided over the ceremony.

IIT Ropar: A Growing Hub of Deep-Tech Innovation-

Speaking at the inauguration, Prof. Rajeev Ahuja said that IIT Ropar has firmly established itself as a hub of deep-tech entrepreneurship. He noted that more than 450 startups have been incubated from the institute, reflecting the growing confidence of young innovators in the ecosystem built here. He urged students and researchers to grow through innovation and research rather than following conventional paths, and praised the Government of India’s sustained efforts to build a robust startup culture in the country through initiatives like Startup India.

“Our young entrepreneurs are solving real problems with real technology. The energy at this summit reflects exactly the kind of pioneering spirit that IIT Ropar stands for,” Prof. Ahuja said.

Chief Guest Explains the R&D and Innovation Fund for Startups-

Shri Rajesh Kumar Pathak, in his address, spoke about the Research and Development and Innovation Fund established by the Government of India, explaining in practical terms how early-stage startups can enrol for grants and access financial support through this fund. He highlighted that the Technology Development Board, a statutory body under the Department of Science and Technology, provides financial assistance to Indian enterprises attempting to develop or commercialize indigenous technology.

Shri Pathak praised the students and volunteers who put together E-Summit’26. “Events like these are not just celebrations of ideas. They are the starting points of India’s next generation of technology enterprises,” he said.

Guest of Honour Stresses on Conduct and Attitude in Industry-

Dr. Rajeev Gautam, President of HORIBA India, one of Japan’s leading precision instrument and measurement technology companies, drew from his extensive industry experience to offer practical advice to students. He emphasized that technical skills alone do not define a successful career; good conduct, a positive attitude, and the ability to work in diverse teams are equally, if not more, important when navigating the industry. His address was well received by the audience of students and faculty.

A Packed Programme Across Two Days-

Beyond the inauguration, the summit features a wide range of activities designed to offer both learning and exposure. Day 1 saw the launch of the Startup Expo, Book Fair, and Internship Fair, running simultaneously through the day, offering students direct access to emerging companies and career opportunities. Competitive events including Pitch 120, IPL Auction House, Beyond Transformers Hackathon, and the GTM Strategy session provided platforms for startups and student teams to present ideas and win recognition.