Purabi crosses Rs 400 crore turnover in FY26; farmer network expands to 58,000

Guwahati, April 11, 2026: The annual pre-Rongali Bihu celebrations at Purabi Dairy on Saturday brought together employees and members of the media at the dairy’s premises, where the cooperative also marked a key milestone in its growth journey. On the occasion, Purabi Dairy said it has crossed an annual turnover of Rs 400 crore in the financial year 2025–26.

The cooperative’s expansion continues to be driven by its growing farmer base, which now includes over 58,000 dairy farmers across Assam. Average milk procurement has risen to 1.6 lakh litres per day with peak procurement crossing 2LLPD, reflecting both increased participation and strengthening of the rural dairy ecosystem.

In line with this growth, more than 900 new Dairy Cooperative Societies (DCS) were organised during the financial year, taking the total number of societies under the Purabi network to over 1,600. To support procurement and maintain quality standards, 11 new Bulk Milk Cooling Centres (BMC) were set up, increasing the total number of such facilities to 59.

Purabi Dairy recorded a 33% increase in turnover compared to Rs 306 crore in FY 2024-25. The growth was supported by a balanced expansion across both milk and value-added product segments, along with entry into new markets.

North East Dairy and Foods Limited (NEDFL), which markets Purabi Dairy products, reported a 48% growth in products volume (milk equivalent basis), while pouch milk volume grew by 10%.

Value-added products continued to drive momentum. Curd recorded a 49% growth in volume, supported by the introduction of new SKUs such as 1 kg pouch curd and sweet curd in pouches. Paneer registered a 48% growth, while ghee saw a 37% increase. Cream grew by 12% and lassi by 9%.

The introduction of new categories such as ice cream, flavoured milk and Purabi Smart UHT tetra pack milk further strengthened Purabi’s product portfolio and contributed to overall growth.

Geographically, Purabi expanded its footprint into new markets including the Barak Valley, while also strengthening its presence in eastern Assam. A new milk processing plant with a capacity of 20,000 litres per day was inaugurated in Silchar, improving supply chain efficiency in the region.

Purabi Dairy now operates three processing plants — a 1.5 lakh litres per day facility at Panjabari in Guwahati, a 10,000 litres per day plant at Dhemaji, and the 20000 LPD capacity Silchar plant.

“Purabi Dairy’s growth this year reflects the strength of our cooperative model and the trust of over 58,000 farmers who are part of this journey. As we celebrate Rongali Bihu — a festival that marks new beginnings and prosperity in Assam — this milestone reinforces our commitment to creating sustainable livelihoods for farmers while delivering quality dairy products to consumers” said WAMUL Managing Director Sameer Kumar Parida.

Commenting on market growth and consumer trends, Satya Brata Bose, Managing Director of NEDFL, said, “The strong performance of value-added products and new categories highlights evolving consumer demand and Purabi’s ability to respond with innovation. Our focus remains on expanding market reach, strengthening distribution, and building a robust dairy value chain across the region. Its heartening to highlight that on an average, the Purabi cooperative unions disbursed approximately Rs 25 crore per month to farmers across Assam during the last financial year.”

Looking ahead, significant capacity expansion is getting implemented for brand “Purabi”. The Panjabari plant is getting upgraded to 3 LLPD (lakh litres per day). In addition, foundation stones were laid in March this year for new plants with capacities of 1 lakh litres per day each at Jorhat and Dibrugarh, and 50,000 litres per day at Dhemaji.

Once operational, these facilities are expected to strengthen the dairy value chain across Assam and contribute to the state’s vision of handling 10 lakh litres of milk per day under the Assam Dairy Development Plan.

Purabi continues to work towards its larger mission of ensuring steady income for farmers, strengthening the cooperative dairy ecosystem, and contributing to a resilient rural economy and healthier society.