South Indian Bank’s Relocated Karuvanchal Branch Inaugurated

Karuvanchal, April 11, 2026: The relocated branch of South Indian Bank at Karuvanchal was inaugurated on Friday at 3:00 PM in the presence of dignitaries, customers, and local residents.

The branch was inaugurated by His Grace Mar Joseph Pamplany, Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Archdiocese of Thalassery. The ATM was inaugurated by Fr. Sabu Puthussery, Director, St. Joseph Hospital, while the locker facility and Gold Loan Cabin were inaugurated by Mrs. Moly Saji, President, Naduvil Grama Panchayat, and Mr. Prince John, Managing Partner, Johnsoft Systems, respectively.

The ceremony included the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp led by His Grace, along with Mr. Anto George T, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Moly Saji, customers and their families, and Mr. Vishnu Sabari, Branch Head.

Among those present were Mr. George Joseph, Regional Head, and Mr. Rofi M F, Cluster Head, along with other officials and well-wishers.

Felicitations were offered by Mrs. Tessy M S, President, Udayagiri Grama Panchayat; Mrs. Princy Boby George, President, Alakode Grama Panchayat; Mr. K. Moideen, Vice President, Naduvil Grama Panchayat; and Mr. Sony Kaviyil, Ward Member, Karuvanchal.

Addressing the gathering, His Grace highlighted the bank’s digital initiatives and the growth potential of the region. Mr. Anto George T underscored the bank’s focus on service excellence and expansion. Mr. George Joseph outlined key objectives, including ongoing brand development initiatives and a strengthened commitment to delivering enhanced customer service.