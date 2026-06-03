Lovely Professional University Expands Scholarship & ‘Earn Your Fee Back’ Ecosystem for 2026 Admissions

June 3: Lovely Professional University has announced one of India’s most extensive scholarship and financial aid ecosystems for the 2026 academic session, aimed at making industry-driven higher education more accessible across disciplines. The university stated that over ₹100 crore in scholarships was disbursed last year, benefiting nearly 70% of enrolled students across more than 150 programmes.

The scholarship framework covers merit based aid, LPUNEST scholarships, CUET-based scholarships, national entrance exam scholarships including JEE, NEET, CAT, GATE and CLAT, along with dedicated financial support for defence families, educators’ wards, orphan students, students with disabilities, sports achievers, startup founders, researchers, and economically weaker sections.

Alongside scholarships, LPU is also strengthening its “Earn Your Fee Back” learning ecosystem, which enables students to work on live industry projects, consultancy assignments, startups, hackathons, internships, and innovation driven initiatives while studying. According to the university, students are increasingly gaining professional exposure and financial opportunities through industry-linked learning integrated into the curriculum. Under this model, students have collectively earned over ₹20 crore through entrepreneurship, live projects, consultancy assignments and internships. More than 15,000 students have replaced conventional classroom-only learning with MOOC certifications, industry projects and hackathons, while over 400 student-led start-ups are driving innovation, generating revenue and addressing real-world challenges across sectors

The university has also expanded AI integrated learning across programmes spanning engineering, management, computer applications, law, design, agriculture, and other emerging domains. Students receive exposure to real world problem solving, industry certifications, cloud technologies, data science, cybersecurity, and automation focused learning pathways aligned with evolving industry demand.

LPU further stated that early applicants under Phase-I admissions will remain eligible for higher scholarship benefits. Applications for LPUNEST 2026 and scholarship admissions are currently open through the university admission portal.

Lovely Professional University is accredited with NAAC A++ and ranked among the top institutions in India in NIRF Rankings. The university offers programmes across engineering, management, law, pharmacy, agriculture, design, humanities, and emerging technology domains with strong focus on placements, global exposure, research, and industry integration.