Sophos and Rubrik Bring Microsoft 365 Backup and Recovery Powered by Cyber Resilience to Customers Worldwide

New Delhi , June 3 : Sophos and Rubrik , the Security and AI Operations company, today announced the general availability of Sophos Backup and Recovery Powered by Rubrik Cyber Resilience. The offering enables Sophos’ customers to rapidly recover Microsoft 365 data following ransomware, account compromise, insider threats, or accidental deletion, all managed within Sophos Central, the defense system they already use to run their security operations.

Today’s announcement follows the companies’ strategic partnership announced in August 2025, bringing integrated Microsoft 365 backup and recovery capabilities into production for thousands of organizations worldwide. Microsoft 365 is the operational backbone of modern business, running email, identity, and collaboration for hundreds of millions of users worldwide. That scale also makes it a prime target, with attackers exploiting compromised identities to access data, move laterally, and disrupt operations, often before detection.

“Staying operational in a world of constant digital disruption requires confidence in your ability to quickly recover,” said Tom Foucha, VP product management, Sophos. “By bringing recovery directly into the same platform where security teams detect and respond to threats, we’re making cyber resilience practical. This gives organizations a faster, more direct way to withstand attacks and keep their business running.” “In today’s digital landscape, Microsoft 365 is a critical business platform for communication, collaboration, and data storage. As cyber threats continue to evolve, cyber resilience is no longer optional—it is a business necessity.” said Ashish Gupta, Managing Director, India & Head of Engineering at Rubrik. “As ransomware attacks become more frequent and sophisticated, organizations must ensure rapid recovery and uninterrupted access to their critical data. By embedding recovery into Sophos Central organizations can significantly strengthen their cyber resilience strategy, simplifying the protection, management, and recovery of Microsoft 365 data.” he added.

Available as an add-on for Sophos customers, the solution integrates Rubrik’s SaaS-based Microsoft 365 protection into Sophos Central, covering Exchange Online, OneDrive, SharePoint, and Teams. Security teams gain a unified experience across threat response and data recovery, eliminating the need for separate tools while strengthening resilience with air-gapped, immutable backups and fast, granular recovery at scale.

Key capabilities include:

● Secure, immutable backups: Microsoft 365 backups are isolated with air-gapped architecture, WORM-locked immutability, and customer-controlled encryption, ensuring attackers cannot tamper with protected data — even with compromised credentials.

● Fast, flexible recovery: Security teams can search and restore emails, files, mailboxes, OneDrive accounts, SharePoint sites, and Teams data – either granularly or at scale to original or alternate users, including inactive accounts.

● Automated protection: The platform automatically discovers new users, sites, and workloads, applying policy-driven protection via Entra ID-based controls to reduce manual effort and ensure continuous coverage.

● Unified operations in Sophos Central: Backup and recovery are managed alongside detection and response in a single console, giving teams a complete view of both threats and recovery actions.

Sophos defends more than 600,000 customers worldwide. Sophos Central integrates more than 350 telemetry sources across endpoint, cloud, network, identity, email, and business applications, giving the Rubrik integration immediate access to rich security context that helps teams recover more quickly and with greater precision.

Sophos Backup and Recovery Powered by Rubrik Cyber Resilience is available now. Customers can contact their Sophos partner or sales representative to activate the offering.