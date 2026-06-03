Odisha Govt to Complete Textbook Distribution Before Summer Vacation Ends

Bhubaneswar, June 3: Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond has assured that all school textbooks will be distributed to students before the end of the ongoing summer vacation, addressing concerns over delays in academic material distribution.

The Minister acknowledged that there have been minor delays in the printing process at some presses, which affected the initial rollout of textbooks for the new academic session.

However, he informed that around 90% of textbooks have already been printed and are currently being distributed across districts, while the remaining stock is in the final stage of printing and will reach students shortly.

Gond assured that the government is closely monitoring the distribution process to ensure that students do not face any disruption in their studies due to the delay.

He reiterated that the administration is fully committed to safeguarding academic continuity and ensuring that all required learning materials are made available within the stipulated timeframe.

The clarification comes amid reports from several districts highlighting concerns over delayed textbook availability ahead of the reopening of schools after summer vacation.