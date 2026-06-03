Holiday Inn Bengaluru Racecourse Elevates Ganesha B to Director of Human Resources

Bengaluru, June 03: Holiday Inn Bengaluru Racecourse, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, has promoted Ganesha B to Director of Human Resources, spotlighting a strong internal growth story and the hotel’s continued investment in nurturing homegrown talent. Having steadily built his career within the property, Ganesha’s elevation reflects his sustained contribution to shaping a people-first culture anchored in engagement, inclusion and long-term team development.

Previously serving as Human Resources Manager, Ganesha has been instrumental in driving employee engagement initiatives, championing workplace inclusion, and supporting team member wellbeing across the hotel. Known for his people-centric leadership style and sound understanding of statutory compliance, he has also contributed beyond the property by supporting HR priorities at other IHG hotels in the region—underscoring both his operational strength and collaborative approach.

Commenting on the promotion, Shiv Bose, General Manager, Holiday Inn Bengaluru Racecourse, said, “Holiday Inn Bengaluru Racecourse is focused on creating a culture where individuals are encouraged to learn and grow. Ganesha’s elevation reinforces this commitment that dedication and perseverance is valued. We look forward to seeing him grow with IHG and achieve the yardstick of success.” Sharing his thoughts on the promotion, Ganesha B, Director of Human Resources, Holiday Inn Bengaluru Racecourse, said, “I am excited to take on this new role and continue my professional journey with Holiday Inn Bengaluru Racecourse. Over the years, I have had the opportunity to work alongside incredible teams, and I look forward to further fostering an inclusive, supportive, and motivating environment where individuals can grow and succeed together.”

With this appointment, Holiday Inn Bengaluru Racecourse reinforces its focus on recognising talent from within and building a workplace culture where people are empowered to grow, contribute and lead with confidence.

