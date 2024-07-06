Manthan School Celebrates Remarkable Achievements in CBSE 10th & 12th Results – 2024

6th July 2024 Hyderabad, Telangana, India The students of Manthan School Hyderabad have yet again achieved outstanding success in the CBSE 10th and 12th exam results announced recently. The results reflect the hard work and dedication of the students, teachers, and the parent community at Manthan.

In the 10th grade, Kishore secured the top spot with an impressive 97.6%, followed by Shreya and Advait with 96.8% and 96.4%, respectively. Meanwhile, Rohinish emerged as the topper in the 12th grade, scoring 96.8%, followed by Abhiram with 93.8%, and Anika with 90.8%.

A total of 45% of the students in the CBSE 10th grade have secured 90% and above marks, while 25% of the 12th graders in the CBSE curriculum have crossed the 90% mark.

At the same time, an impressive average of 86% and 82% was achieved by the 10th and 12th graders, respectively. Over 78% of the students in the 10th grade have scored above 80%, while more than 62% of the students in the 12th grade have crossed the same milestone.

Mr. Surjeet Singh, Principal of Manthan School Hyderabad has extended his heartfelt congratulations to all students, their parents, and the teachers at Manthan and has said that the achievement of the 10th and 12th grade students is an inspiration for the upcoming batches.

“As Manthanites continue to shine, I congratulate our exceptional students and their parents for their commitment to excellence. The success of our 10th and 12th graders fills us with immense pride and joy, inspiring upcoming batches to strive for outstanding results,” remarked Mr. Singh.

He also lauded the dedicated teachers and academic leadership for their guidance and expressed Manthan’s commitment to achieving even greater heights in the future.