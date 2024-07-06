Revolution Laundry to Open on July 8 in White Center, Seattle: the New Standard in Laundry Services

Seatttle, WA, July 06, 2024 — Corry’s Fine Dry Cleaning is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest brand, Revolution Laundry, on July 8. Located at 9840 16th Ave SW, Seattle WA, this state-of-the-art laundromat is set to redefine laundry services in the White Center neighborhood, offering self-serve laundry, dry cleaning, and Drop N Go wash, dry, and fold service.

As part of the Corry’s Fine Dry Cleaning family, which includes Graffiti Busters and Fuzzy Wuzzy Rug Cleaning Company, Revolution Laundry is a testament to the company’s commitment to quality and innovation. The new facility is designed to cater to the needs of a rapidly evolving community, providing residents with modern, efficient, and reliable laundry solutions.

Owners Corry and Simon Bakker are enthusiastic about the launch. “Revolution Laundry is a state-of-the-art facility and will provide exceptional service. This is going to be a game-changer for the neighborhood and the residents who are going to have real options now when it comes to these types of services,” said Corry Bakker.

White Center is experiencing significant growth and transformation, with new businesses and amenities enhancing the community. Revolution Laundry is poised to become a cornerstone of this development, offering unparalleled convenience and service to its customers.

Revolution Laundry is equipped with the latest technology in laundry care, ensuring a superior experience for every customer. Whether you prefer to do your laundry yourself or take advantage of the Drop N Go service, Revolution Laundry promises efficiency, cleanliness, and excellent customer service.