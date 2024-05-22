Jammu, May 2024 – MBD Group, a pioneer in the education sector with over six decades of experience, announced the book launch programme for Science books for Classes 9th-12th, specifically tailored for students in Jammu & Kashmir.

Under the visionary leadership of Ms. Monica Malhotra Kandhari, MD, AASOKA & MBD Group the company remains steadfast in its commitment to providing quality education to all. With a mission to create an ‘MBD product for every literate person,’ MBD Group strives to create a book for every learner, be it physical or digital.

Reflecting on the company’s journey, Ms. Monica Malhotra Kandhari remarks, “At MBD Group, our founder’s vision guides all our endeavours. Keeping in line with the vision, every effort is made to create educational resources for students to help them climb the ladder of success at every step. With the launch of our latest Science books, the ‘All in One’ series for Classes 9th-12th in Jammu & Kashmir, we aim to transform the learning experience for students in the region. By providing them with comprehensive and quality resources that are easily accessible to all, we pave the way for academic excellence. We believe that these new books will instil in students a renewed zest for learning and build a strong foundation for their scientific journey.”

The book launch programme featured esteemed guests of honour, including Sh. Ganesh Khajuria, Chairman of All J&K Teachers Forum; Sh. Pardeep Singh, Senior Lecturer and President of J&K + 2 Lec. Forum; and Sh. R. S. Salathia, Chairman of J&K + 2 Lec. Forum.

For students in Jammu & Kashmir, MBD introduced the ‘All in One’ book series for classes 11 and 12. As the name suggests, this complete resource will provide the student with a chapter summary with solved questions, explanations, model test papers, sample questions, and previous and current board papers in one place. This comprehensive series will comprise books on Physics, Chemistry, and Biology meticulously crafted to align with the rationalized syllabi from NCERT/CBSE and JKBOSE.

Additionally, MBD Group unveiled Modern’s abc Of ‘All in One – Science’ book, designed for classes 9 and 10. This publication integrates Physics, Chemistry, and Life Science into a single volume, following the latest syllabus prescribed by JKBOSE and NCERT.

Mr. Praveen Singh, CEO, AASOKA, along with the key leaders from MBD Group, including Mr. Sanjay Bhat, GM- Sales, Jammu and Mr. Rajan Magotra, BM, Jammu graced the event with their presence.