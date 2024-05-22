Pilani/New Delhi, India – May 22, 2024: The Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division of Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani has opened admissions for working professionals to enroll in its widest range of M.Tech., MBA, M.Sc., and B.Tech programmes in Advanced Technology, Engineering, and Management domains. More than 45,000 working professionals are currently pursuing various programmes that are offered by BITS Pilani WILP, along with their jobs, and without any career break. The final date to apply for these programmes is June 17, 2024.

The portfolio (for which the admissions are currently now open) constitutes of 15 M.Tech., 8 MBA, 3 B.Tech., 3 PG Diploma, 1 PG Certificate, and 2 M.Sc. programmes. As most of the modern businesses need continuous innovation and digital technologies in an effort to reinvent their business models and significantly transform their products or services, all these programmes have been meticulously designed with inputs and feedback from not just academicians, but also from industry partners. This aspect helps enable the working professionals to remain relevant in their chosen profession, grow in their own careers, address the business needs, and eventually make a meaningful impact for their respective organizations/industries as well.

Programmes in IT, Manufacturing, Automotive, Pharma, and other Engineering Domains

Working professionals in IT industry can choose from a range of M.Tech. programmes in areas, such as Software Systems, Software Engineering, and Cloud Computing. Those operating in the electronics domain can consider pursuing M.Tech. programmes in areas, such as Microelectronics and Embedded Systems. Similarly, engineers interested in automotive, manufacturing, environmental sciences, or pharma areas can choose among M.Tech. programmes in Automotive Electronics, Automotive Engineering, Environmental Engineering, etc. In addition to these M.Tech. programmes, depending on their eligibility, participants can also choose from three B.Tech. programmes in Engineering Technology, Electronics Engineering, and Process Engineering.

Programmes in Management and Techno-management Areas

Whether a professional is working for a software, consulting, or a manufacturing company, the business goals primarily revolve around effective management of people, processes, and/or technologies. This is where BITS Pilani WILP’s MBA programmes in key areas, such as Digital Business, Business Analytics, FinTech, Consultancy Management, Manufacturing Management, Quality Management, Finance, Hospital and Health Systems Management help professionals to excel. One M.Sc. programme in Business Analytics and three Post Graduate Diploma programmes in Business Analytics, FinTech, and Finance are also available as choices for working professionals to upskill themselves in.

The participants of these programmes can also leverage BITS Pilani’s state-of-the-art labs, including Management, Analytics, and Finance labs to gain hands-on skills via experiential learning assignments, including case studies and business simulations. These programmes help professionals in addressing their upskilling requirements in various topics, such as accounting, finance, economics, statistics, marketing, HR, strategy, and operations, E-Commerce, digital business design, strategies for digital business, digital customer experience management, and digital technologies and analytics.

Work Integrated Learning — The Quintessential Mode of Learning

The Mode of Learning used in all of these programmes is called Work Integrated Learning. Internationally, Work Integrated Learning (WIL) is defined as “An educational approach involving three parties — the student, educational institution, and employer organization(s) — consisting of authentic work-focused experiences as an intentional component of the curriculum.