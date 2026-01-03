MS Education Academy Honours Munawar Zama with Murabbi Award on Himmat Day

Hyderabad, Jan 3: MS Education Academy honoured international motivational speaker and mentor Munawar Zama with the prestigious Murabbi Award on the occasion of Himmat Day, observed every year on 1st January. The award was conferred in recognition of his relentless efforts in imparting values, nurturing character, and shaping the lives of innumerable youngsters across the country. Expressing his joy on receiving the honour, Munawar Zama said he was over the moon to receive the Murabbi Award at the hands of six ‘heavenly hearts’ orphan children, shortlisted from 2547 orphan students of MS Group of Schools. Sharing his happiness and emotions, Zama announced that he would offer his famous life-changing personality development workshop free of cost to those six orphan children, as a gesture of love, encouragement and commitment towards their brighter future.

Himmat Day is a unique initiative of the MS Group of Schools, dedicated to inspiring courage, resilience, and hope among orphan children and widowed mothers. On this significant occasion, all orphan children studying in MS Group of Schools along with their mothers were invited to participate in the programme. The event aimed at guiding, motivating, and empowering them to lead meaningful lives and emerge as successful individuals despite life’s challenges.

Addressing a gathering of nearly 3,000 orphan children and widowed mothers, Munawar Zama delivered a deeply moving and powerful motivational talk that left the audience emotionally charged and inspired. Speaking directly to the orphan children, Zama emphasized that losing a father does not mean losing one’s future. “Many of you may have lost your fathers, but remember this,” he said, “your fathers’ wishes, dreams, and prayers are alive. They will remain alive till your very last breath if you remain committed to a life of purpose, values, and excellence.”

Zama urged the children to rise above self-pity and turn adversity into strength. He reminded them that history is full of great leaders, reformers, and nation builders who emerged from hardship and loss. He encouraged them to focus on education, discipline, and character, stating that true success lies not merely in achievement but in becoming good human beings who contribute positively to society.

In his address to the widowed mothers, Munawar Zama delivered an empowering message filled with hope and dignity. He acknowledged their struggles and sacrifices, calling them the real architects of the future. “You have the power to nurture your children into champions, warriors, and nation builders,” he said. “If you focus on their education, career, and character, no force on earth can stop your children from rising.”

Zama further remarked that society often underestimates widowed women, but history proves otherwise. He asserted that those who ignore or look down upon widows today may one day seek appointments and opportunities from their children tomorrow, provided the mothers invest wholeheartedly in their children’s education and moral upbringing.

While motivating the orphan children and widowed mothers, Munawar Zama cited the inspiring life journey of Mr. Mohammed Lateef Khan, Chairman of MS Group of Institutions, presenting him as a living role model before the audience. Zama said that Mr. Lateef Khan lost his father when he was in Grade 5, yet his widowed mother refused to surrender to circumstances. With a mere Rs. 138 pension, she stitched clothes to support her family and ensured that all her five children received quality education in English-medium private schools. “A widowed mother, with nothing but determination and faith, raised her son in such an extraordinary manner that today he stands among India’s most successful educationists,” Zama remarked highlighting that under Mr. Lateef Khan’s leadership, MS Group of Institutions has produced over 20,000 engineers, 2,000 doctors, 4 bureaucrats, along with numerous advocates, chartered accountants, and professionals serving the nation. Zama further told the gathering that the same son, raised by a widowed mother with courage and sacrifice, was recently honoured with the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad National Award by the Government of Telangana on the occasion of National Education Day 2025, proving that when mothers focus on education, character, and values, they raise not just children, but history-makers.

The chairman of MS Group of Institutions Mr Khan expressed gratitude to Munawar Zama for his inspiring presence and guidance. He stated that the Murabbi Award symbolizes their respect for mentors who go beyond teaching and dedicate themselves to building character, courage and confidence among the youth and prepare them to live for others.

The programme concluded on a note of renewed hope and determination, truly reflecting the spirit of Himmat Day a celebration of courage, perseverance, education, and the transformative role of mentors and mothers in building the future of the nation