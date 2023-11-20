Ms. Padma Negi, appointed as the Principal of JBCN International School Mulund

Mumbai, 20th November 2023: JBCN International School is known for delivering progressive education with a legacy spanning over two decades and proudly announces Ms Padma M. Negi as the Principal of its newly launched Mulund campus. With over 25 years of dedicated service in education, Ms. Padma brings extensive experience, innovation, and leadership that has shaped learners to become Changemakers of tomorrow.

Throughout her journey, Ms Padma Negi has managed multiple portfolios. Having held leadership positions in prestigious educational institutes across Mumbai, Ms Padma continues to showcase her commitment to fostering excellence in education. Her tenure as a principal portrays exceptional leadership skills, and her profound insights transform schools into centers of interdisciplinary learning.

Ms. Padma’s educational philosophy is grounded in her belief that education plays a pivotal role in molding future leaders. She has been a catalyst and has witnessed learners evolve into emotionally intelligent individuals who excel academically, socially, and emotionally. Mr. Kunal Dalal, Managing Director, of JBCN Education, says, “At JBCN International School, our mission has always been to nurture the next generation of Changemakers through progressive and EduCreative experiences while utilizing innovative and transformative teaching methodologies. We are happy to welcome Ms. Padma Negi to our JBCN family and are certain that her extensive experience and leadership will contribute to an exceptional experience for our learners. Ms Padma’s vision aligns with ours, and together, we will strive to create notable citizens of tomorrow.” Highlighting her thoughts, Ms Padma Negi, Principal, of JBCN International School, Mulund, states, “I am thrilled to be a part of the JBCN International School network, and heading this newly launched campus is a privilege. I am excited about the potential that we have before us. With a strong and passionate team of educators, I am confident in shaping the lives of young ones and transforming them into Changemakers of tomorrow. I strongly believe that a school is a place of learning both for children and faculty. Every academic year, we learn as much, if not more, than children. Excited to embark on this new journey.”

Her dedication to lifelong learning underscores her belief in the need for continuous adaptation and growth to meet the evolving needs of learners. The introduction of a fifth campus, located in the heart of north Mumbai, Mulund, showcases the unwavering

the commitment of JBCN International School to providing progressive and EduCreative experiences.

The new JBCN International Mulund campus will uphold the school’s rich tradition of excellence while embracing changing educational paradigms. As Ms. Padma Negi takes the helm as Principal, her vision and dedication promise a holistic learning environment that nurtures academic prowess, personal growth, and character development.