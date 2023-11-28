Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy Showcases Exceptional Performance at ADCC Orlando Open

Miami Lakes, FL, November 28, 2023 –-Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy once again demonstrated its skills and expertise in the world of Jiu-Jitsu at the highly competitive ADCC Orlando Open. The academy’s dedicated team of 19 young competitors and two adults showcased exemplary skill and resilience, securing a remarkable array of medals at one of the toughest no-gi tournaments.

Participating in their designated divisions, the academy’s team made a significant contribution to securing the school’s remarkable 5th place overall finish in the tournament. The young athletes exhibited extraordinary talent, claiming a collective total of 3 gold medals, 8 silver medals, and 2 bronze medals, exemplifying the academy’s commitment to nurturing and developing top-tier competitors.

Notably, Raudel Leon, a graduate of Hialeah Gardens High School and an individual training in Jiu-Jitsu for just 16 months, achieved an incredible feat by securing a gold medal in the adult division.

“ADCC was a good tournament with great rule sets and very competitive as well,” said Leon. “I’m extremely happy with my performance winning a gold medal in my first competition.”

The ADCC Orlando Open, held on November 4 in Orlando, Florida, provided a platform for Jiu-Jitsu enthusiasts to test their skills in a challenging and highly competitive environment. Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy’s commendable performance further solidified their standing among top-tier academies in the Jiu-Jitsu community.

In 2014, Professor Carlos Ramirez established the Miami Lakes Branch of Rilion Gracie Academies. His journey in Jiu-Jitsu began under Master Rilion Gracie upon Gracie’s relocation from Brazil to Miami. On the other hand, Professor Wilson Sgai embarked on his Jiu-Jitsu path in 1995 in São Paulo, Brazil, where he trained under the legendary Ryan Gracie. Holding a 4th Degree Black Belt, Professor Wilson became part of Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes in 2016 as a BJJ Athlete and now serves as the head coach.