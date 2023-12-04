Solo Art Exhibition by the Artist Known as Shroon

Ossining, NY, December 04, 2023 –Ossining Public Library is proud to announce Strokes of Dynamic Energy, a solo exhibition of 12 new works by an emerging abstract pop painter and street artist Shroon, curated by James Trapasso. In this collection of larger paintings, Shroon’s gestural abstractions present enduring records of her intuitive creation process, giving permanence to the artist’s expressions. The artist combines controlled drips of water with swirls, swipes and splashes of thick, deep pigment paints, conveying a strong sense of movement with musical influences and unbridled experimentation. “I never know what’s going to happen when I enter the studio,” she said.

Shroon’s mentor and teacher is the renowned abstract painter and colorist Francine Tint. Additionally, Shroon has a deep connection to street art, and has studied under Ramiro Davaro-Comas, Belowkey and is influenced by Swoon and the philosophy of Banksy. She is also an award-winning creative director with over 30 years of experience (CBS television, Consumer Reports, the Artificial Intelligence Museum), and her deep background in graphic design regularly informs her work as a painter. The works presented in this exhibition create an aesthetic language within the spaces they occupy, enhancing the atmosphere around them while expressing moods and feelings that extend outside the physical world.

DJ Nights (2023) and Beachside (2023) are two examples of pieces from the collection that pair broad, spiraling strokes with bold colors and textures, demonstrating Shroon’s ability to envelop the viewer in an inner world of churning, spontaneous energy.