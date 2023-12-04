Italian luxury design brand Febal Casa Makes Grand Entrance into India, Unveiling Largest Store in Mumbai’s Lower Parel

Mumbai, December 04, 2023: Italian interior design icon Febal Casa, the epitome of luxurious living and unmatched design customization, has announced its grand debut into the dynamic Indian market by opening its largest store in Mumbai. Introducing a range of premium products at competitive prices, this renowned Italian furniture and accessories brand is poised to revolutionize the realm of luxury home interiors.

The Febal Casa store in India, located in Lower Parel, Mumbai, boasts a wide range of products, materials, and finishes, allowing customers to create their dream living spaces within budget. Unlike any other European furniture store in India, Febal Casa won’t just sell furniture but offer a complete lifestyle solution. Febal Casa’s massive range crafts a living experience beyond the ordinary, from wardrobes to kitchens, accessories, artifacts, and rugs.

Febal Casa is recognized for the high quality of its furniture, finishes and diverse styles, from modern to contemporary to classical and industrial. The brand’s total living concept meets the needs of every homeowner, combining functionality with unmatched style. Febal Casa’s vast furniture range can also be extensively customized for lounges, hotels etc as per requirement. The 200 + materials and finishes that Febal Casa is now offering the Indian market support its USP of offering clients a fixed range and budget clarity. Each product will be customized at Febal Casa’s 25 lahks Sq. Ft. ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Italy and shipped to India in flat boxes for assembly.

The brand’s emphasis on innovation, sought-after solutions, and attention to colors and finishes sets Febal Casa apart. The continuous investment in Research and Development keeps Febal Casa at the forefront of the latest trends and technologies, ensuring customers can access the most contemporary designs. Febal Casa understands the importance of making the most of every inch in a city like Mumbai, where residential spaces are compact, and customization is the key to its offering. The brand’s Pan-India expansion plans, focusing on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, aim to provide a world-class lifestyle through a luxury range of furniture at a competitive price.

Speaking of the company’s India foray, Hemil Parikh, Head of Business Development at Febal Casa, says, “At Febal Casa, we’re not talking about selling furniture but about providing a lifestyle. The look you choose is not just a piece; it’s a customized expression of your unique style. Our commitment is to guide you through the process, from design to installation, ensuring that what you envision is precisely what you get. Febal Casa takes pride in its position as a lifestyle enabler, working closely with designers and architects to incorporate personal style into every corner of the home.”

The Mumbai store will feature Febal Casa’s exclusive kitchen collection, Traccia, featuring the unique J-stop handle and daily tall unit with a smoked glass door. Also available in India are products designed by renowned architects, including the Libeskind unit and the Gala Dressing cum desk unit with LED light storage and mirror. The dynamic surfaces and contemporary aesthetics of its collection make it a standout piece for any season.

The world of Febal Casa is now open to be discovered at Lower Parel, Mumbai. Customers can embrace a lifestyle that transcends the ordinary at Febal Casa, where each piece of furniture tells a unique story of elegance and innovation, going beyond the mundane to offer an extraordinary experience.