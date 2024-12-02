TAS Organises TASfinity Initiative for Students for Teamwork, Planning, and Management

The Academy School (TAS), Pune hosted TASfinity, an initiative to demonstrate student empowerment, creativity, and teamwork. The event was entirely student-led and conducted for students in Grades 6 to 10. It included food, fun, and games, wherein students organized food stalls, managed sports activities and crafted decorations at the campus. The initiative aimed to encourage students to apply their theoretical education in a real-world setting.

Students from Grades 6 to 10 were divided into two groups: Group A took charge of sports activities. At the same time, Group B organized food stalls that engaged in fireless and electrical cooking under the teachers’ guidance and created innovative dishes.