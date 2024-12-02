TAS Organises TASfinity Initiative for Students for Teamwork, Planning, and Management

The Academy School (TAS), Pune hosted TASfinity, an initiative to demonstrate student empowerment, creativity, and teamwork. The event was entirely student-led and conducted for students in Grades 6 to 10. It included food, fun, and games, wherein students organized food stalls, managed sports activities and crafted decorations at the campus. The initiative aimed to encourage students to apply their theoretical education in a real-world setting.
Students from Grades 6 to 10 were divided into two groups: Group A took charge of sports activities. At the same time, Group B organized food stalls that engaged in fireless and electrical cooking under the teachers’ guidance and created innovative dishes.
The event also saw a variety of games and competitions, and students from Grades 4 to 10 joined in. Along with fun, TASfinity also served as a valuable learning opportunity for students. “They not only designed the stalls and games but also managed the event logistics. The whole point was for them to apply skills from subjects like Maths (budgeting and finance), Science (food safety and electricity), Art (stall decoration), and English (promotional communication) in a real-world setting. They also learned how to collaborate with their peers and market their creativity and ideas independently. This helps students improve their articulation,” said Dr. Maithili Tambe, CEO of The Academy School (TAS), Pune
The unique part about the event was that from concept to execution, the event was powered by the students. “The event was designed to develop essential life skills such as teamwork, planning, decision-making, responsibility, and financial management. Students were responsible for budgeting, managing the event, promoting their stalls, and ensuring smooth execution—providing them with hands-on experience that goes beyond the classroom,” Tambe added.