The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) to host Future Tech Congress (FTC) 2024 on 2nd September

Bengaluru, 29th August 2024: The IET Future Tech Congress 2024 (FTC) organized by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) is set to take place on 2nd September 2024 at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bangalore. The 1-day event will be centered around the theme ‘Decoding Tomorrow- India’s Component Conundrum’, highlighting India’s need to build a robust ESDM ecosystem.

The event will be graced by the presence of Padma Bhushan recipient Dr. Arogyaswamy Paulraj, Indian-American electrical engineer and academic renowned for his groundbreaking contributions to wireless communication technology, particularly the development of Multiple Input, Multiple Output (MIMO) systems. The event features prominent speakers and dignitaries such as Mr. Abhijeet Sinha, Program Director, Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), Ramakrishna Srinivasa, Vice President & CTO – Global Digital Customer Experience (DCX), Capegemini, Sandeep Nelamangala, President, Bosch Mobility India, Panjak Vyas, CEO and MD, Siemens Technology and Services Pvt Ltd, Shanker Kaul, Managing Director, Elsevier, Nikhil Malhotra, Chief Innovation Officer , Head Emerging Technologies – WEF AI and Quantum Fellow, Tech Mahindra and Dr Gopichand Katragadda – Founder & CEO, Myelin Foundry.

“Building on the momentum of last edition, we are excited to bring back the IET Future Tech Congress. As India navigates an era of unprecedented digital transformation, the convergence of key stakeholders—industry leaders, policymakers, and academia—has never been more critical. This year, our focus is sharper, honing in on three transformative technologies—Generative AI, Industrial Metaverse, and Quantum Computing, across the high-growth sectors of Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Mobility.The success and scalability of these cutting-edge technologies are fundamentally tied to the availability of high-quality components. From the advanced processors driving Generative AI to the specialized hardware enabling the Industrial Metaverse and the quantum-specific elements necessary for Quantum Computing, components form the backbone of innovation.” said Mr. Shekhar Sanyal, Country Head and Director, IET India.

“FTC’s theme for this year, ‘India’s Component Conundrum’ highlights the most pressing challenge to our nation’s $30 trillion ambition: the urgent need to develop a robust ESDM ecosystem and reduce import dependency. We are set to facilitate thought-provoking discussions and actionable insights that will drive innovation and empower India to overcome these bottlenecks. Companies of all scales, from agile startups to large enterprises and MSMEs, have vital roles to play in solving this challenge. By leveraging their unique strengths, we look forward to collectively addressing the shortages and building a self-reliant ecosystem that powers India’s digital future” said Dr. Gopichand Katragadda, President, The IET.

This edition of FTC will bring together a diverse audience of policymakers, industry leaders, and emerging tech innovators, facilitating strategic networking opportunities. With over 70% of event attendees being CXOs and decision-makers, participants will be connected with a global community of thought leaders and change-makers, through innovative formats of engagement, across leadership panels, keynotes, use cases, fireside chats, tech debates and more. The event is also expected to highlight the power of impactful collaboration, demonstrating how industry leaders, policymakers, and knowledge partners can drive progress and innovation through meaningful interactions.

The event will conclude with the highlight of the evening, a super keynote on ‘Building an Indian Semiconductor Industry – Overcoming Barriers’ by Dr. Arogyaswamy Paulraj. This will be followed by the announcement of the winners of the IET India Scholarship Award, the IET India Awards as well as networking sessions.

FTC 2024 features esteemed partners such as SIEMENS (Presenting Partner), Elsevier (Healthtech Partner), Nash Energy (Silver Partner), Nuralogix, Intignus Biotech Pvt Ltd and Myelin Foundry (Growth Partners), Shakti Automart (Partner), The Healthcare Sector Skill, India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), The European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), International Copper Association India, Quantum Ecosystems Technology Council of India (QETCI), Augmented Reality For Enterprise Alliance (AREA), Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), Electric Mobility Financiers Association of India, Federation of India Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME), India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) and Broadband India Forum (BIF).

Registrations are open on the official website of the IET Future Tech Congress: https://bit.ly/FTC_2024