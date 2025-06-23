VAHDAM India Expands Scholarship Program for Grower Communities

June 23, 2025: VAHDAM® India, one of the country’s leading homegrown wellness brands taking India’s finest teas, herbs, and botanicals to the world, has announced the 2025 edition of the Nandlall & Savita Devi Sarda Scholarship under its flagship TEACH ME® initiative.

Launched in 2018, TEACH ME® is VAHDAM®’s long-standing social impact program that supports the education of farmers’ children. The initiative includes two key components — the establishment of Digital Learning Centres (DLCs) across rural India, and a scholarship program offering direct financial aid to deserving students.

The scholarship arm, formally launched in 2020, has now been significantly upgraded in the 2025 edition — expanding its reach and increasing the level of support through three structured programs: SPARK, ASCEND, and AIM.

The scholarship is open to students from key tea, herb, and spice-growing regions across India, including West Bengal (Darjeeling, Siliguri, Dooars, Terai), Sikkim, Assam, Tamil Nadu (Nilgiris), Himachal Pradesh (Kangra Valley), Kerala, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

Key Programs Under the Scholarship :

SPARK – Foundation Program 10,000 scholarships for top-performing 10th-grade students.

Status: 20 students awarded in 2025

ASCEND– Preparation Program: Offers structured coaching and full or partial financial aid for students preparing for competitive exams including NEET, JEE, CAT, CLAT, and other government exams for Higher Education, in partnership with top coaching institutes. Applications for 2025 now open

AIM – Development Program Provides scholarships of up to 3 lakhs to students who have secured admission to recognised undergraduate or postgraduate institutions. 74 scholarships awarded to date