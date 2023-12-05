3SET Presents Atlanta Firefly: A Fusion of Art and Technology in an Enchanting Evening Event

Atlanta, GA, December 05, 2023 — The Atlanta Firefly event, presented by 3set and powered by Payken, features a lineup of artists who redefine genres, creating an unforgettable auditory journey. The performers include Charity Nicole, Hommeboy, Lord D’Andre, Adrenalin Sound, and the house band DNA.

Legacy Venue:

“Mom Said It’s Fine” sets the stage for Atlanta Firefly, providing a unique atmosphere that complements the eclectic artworks and inspiring performances.

Digitized Drinks and Exclusive Access:

Atlanta Firefly introduces an innovative mixology experience, with cocktails crafted by the event’s performers. Each signature beverage, infused with the artists’ preferred spirits, also offers guests exclusive access to unreleased songs, enhancing their connection with the performances.

Blockchain Innovation:

Payken, a pioneering blockchain solution, enhances Atlanta Firefly by enabling secure and transparent transactions. This technology offers artists a novel way to engage with fans, underscoring the event’s commitment to innovation.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, December 14

Time: 8:00 PM

Venue: Mom Said It’s Fine

Address: 74 Lower Alabama St. #72