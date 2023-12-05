SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum Announces 2024 Leadership, Plans for 2024 SAS Plugfest

Santa Clara, CA, December 05, 2023 –SNIA SCSI Trade Association Forum (STA), a SNIA technology forum and the respected authority on Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology, today announced its Fiscal Year 2024 Board of Directors.

The newly elected Board of Directors comprises accomplished storage industry professionals with a shared vision for promoting the understanding and use of SAS. To that end, the STA Forum is actively planning an interoperability plugfest for the spring of 2024.

“We are excited to support and welcome the first STA Forum Board of Directors in the continuing work as part of SNIA,” said Dr. J Metz, Chair, SNIA Board of Directors. “Paving the way forward with an upcoming SAS plugfest, the first as a SNIA Forum, the new STA Board has a great opportunity to drive the future of ongoing cooperation with the joint membership, resources, and success of the STA Forum within SNIA.”

The 2024 STA Forum Board of Directors is:

Officers:

Chair: Cameron T. Brett, Senior Director of Enterprise and Cloud Storage Marketing, KIOXIA America, Inc.

Vice Chair: Jeremiah Tussey, Product Marketing Manager, Data Center Solutions, Microchip Technology Inc.

Secretary: Egide Murisa, Industry Standards Engineer, Molex LLC

Treasurer: Paul Coddington, Mechanical Engineer, Amphenol Corporation

Directors At-Large:

Pankaj Kalra, Senior Product Planning Manager, Samsung Electronics

Rick Kutcipal, Product Planning, Data Center Solutions Group, Broadcom Inc.

Arie van der Hoeven, Cloud Ecosystem Lead, Seagate Technology PLC

“The SAS ecosystem continues to grow, and our consistent leadership team underscores that industry commitment,” said Cameron T. Brett, STA Forum Chair, Board of Directors, “We are looking forward to our next SAS plugfest this spring, and continued SAS technology interoperability and optimization.”