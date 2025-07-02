Arjun Tanwar Transforms for ‘Detective Sherdil,’ Emerging as a Method Star to Watch

July 2, 2025: If you thought debutantes only bring fresh faces to the screen, think again. Arjun Tanwar, the rising star who plays Purvak in Detective Sherdil, is already turning heads with his intense prep and passion for performance. For his debut role — a deaf and mute character — Arjun underwent an exhaustive 5-month training program, learning not just one but three kinds of sign languages: Indian, British, and American. The young actor was personally trained by Sitaram Chavan, a celebrated coach who also teaches karate to specially-abled children.

But that’s not all, Arjun was so committed to portraying Purvak authentically, he shed 7 kilos to look visibly frail and undernourished, aligning physically and emotionally for his character.

Sources close to the production reveal that the prep was “nothing short of method acting at its finest,” and that Arjun would often stay back post rehearsals just to observe how non-verbal communication unfolds in real life. To stay immersed in the role, he communicated solely in sign language on set, never breaking character. And while he’s made an impressive debut already, Arjun’s sights are now set on something grander.

When asked about directors to work with, amidst other names he mentioned, “ It’s a dream to be part of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film someday, ” Arjun shared recently, hinting at a long game with cinematic legends.

Looks like this isn’t just a debut, it’s a serious entry into the big league!