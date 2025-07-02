GTT DATA Launches GAIN: Building India’s AI Startup Ecosystem with a Human-First Vision

Pune, 2nd July 2025: GTT Data Solutions, a BSE listed firm and leading technology enabler known for its proprietary Dual Intelligence solutions combining specialised human expertise and advanced AI-driven technology, has announced the launch of GAIN (GTT Data AI Accelerator Network) — a strategic initiative that is at the core of GTT Data’s growth strategy. With a mission to stay at the forefront of technology and accelerate digital transformation, GAIN is an ecosystem-building platform designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and funding support for emerging AI businesses in India. GAIN is GTT Data’s flagship effort to empower a new generation of AI companies that prioritise human impact while solving real-world challenges.

GTT Data envisions GAIN as a collaborative platform for potential funding support, mentorship, and business advisory services, as well as go-to-market enablement through joint offerings and strategic partnerships across various industries and verticals, including technology services, healthcare, engineering, pharmaceuticals, retail, legal, and real estate. These startups bring cutting-edge solutions across trending niche technologies, including: Intelligent Automation (encompassing Cognitive Process Automation and advanced Natural Language Processing), Advanced Healthcare AI (including AI-powered medical imaging), and Vision AI (covering AI for DLOps and visual data processing). Over the next six months, more than 100 startups are expected to benefit from the GAIN initiative, which may include potential investments from Sangli Miraj Commercial Ventures.

“We have never had an AI-first approach at GTT Data; we truly believe in the collaboration between human entities and AI to create dual intelligence. With GAIN, we’re creating a launchpad for India’s AI businesses not just to survive, but to lead with purpose. We believe the future of AI must be shaped by partnerships, not silos. And its impact must be measured not just in productivity gains, but in how it uplifts human potential. GAIN is our commitment to making India a formidable, collaborative force in the global AI movement — where machines serve mankind, and not the other way around,” said Srikumar Kumar, President, GTT Data Solutions.

The initiative’s formal rollout commenced in Pune, where 22 AI companies and 45 founders, co‑founders, and key leaders deeply entrenched in technology innovation presented their innovations, shared their vision, and explored strategic collaborations. The congregation of over 40 founders, co-founders, and senior technologists was led by GTT Data’s leadership team, reinforcing the company’s commitment to fostering industry-wide transformation. These companies also received mentorship from GTT Data’s experts, showcasing both the rising interest in AI and GTT Data’s active commitment to nurturing emerging technologies.

Sarang Kamalakar, Founder, Parentheses and Humac, said: “GAIN – by GTT Data is a congregation of the AI community. It is a unique convergence of technologists sharing emerging technology. AI startups collaborate with leaders in Digital Transformation aka GTT Data. Mentoring, collaboration and shared passion brings the alike together here. GTT DATA is driving “cumulative success” with a vision of enhancing Indian Tech” Amit Ananpara, Founder, Innoplexus, added: “GAIN by GTT data was a remarkable showcase of cutting-edge AI innovation where companies demonstrated how AI advancements are driving real business value across diverse use cases. The event delivered invaluable insights into breakthrough technologies, highlighting the collaborative spirit and transformative impact of AI across industries.” Rajesh Purshotam, Founder, Transcend Discoveries, shared: “We proudly participated as a partner in GAIN ’25, the GTT Data AI Accelerator Network’s flagship event held at Novotel, Viman Nagar, Pune. The event brought together leading minds in data science, AI, consulting, and emerging technologies to explore the future of data intelligence and collaborative innovation and we at Transcend found that we can navigate into the landscape with collaboration as a key lever to pivot to the next level.”

Despite being the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, India continues to face challenges around startup survival and scalability. India’s AI startup landscape is expanding rapidly, with over 4,500 ventures, 40% of which have emerged in just the last three years. Yet, industry data paints a sobering picture: nearly 90% of startups don’t make it, and 7 out of 10 shut down within a decade. GAIN addresses this by nurturing collaboration over competition, encouraging adjacent businesses to join forces, and helping AI entrepreneurs move beyond isolated, linear growth paths.

GTT DATA invites all stakeholders passionate about India’s AI-led future to be part of this landmark moment, where human-centred technology meets opportunity, and collaboration becomes the catalyst for national progress.