IIIT Hyderabad’s TechForward Research Seminar Series Successfully Completes 12 Editions

Hyderabad, July 02, 2025….: International Institute of Information Technology – Hyderabad

IIIT Hyderabad’s TechForward Research Seminar Series, an academia-industry confluence around emerging technologies, is currently in its 12th edition, having completed a year of deep insights, directional talks, and industry/business outlooks from highly accomplished thought leaders, on one theme every month. The talks were converted into features that are compiled into a monthly dispatch as a ready reckoner for technology directions.

The research seminar series covered themes across various domains such as computer vision, artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum computing, AI on the Edge, healthcare, tech in financial services, software architecture, LLMs, sustainable mobility and agentic AI.

Over the past year, IIITH collaborated with leading companies such as Qualcomm, ISB, Google, GoldmanSachs, Bosch, Llyods Technology Centre, Meta, Accenture Evernorth Health Services, ZF India and ServiceNow.

The 12th edition of the seminar, themed around Technology and Cinema with talks by Shobu Yarlagadda, co-founder, Mihira Visual Labs and Prof P.J. Narayanan, Director, IIITH, was held last evening at the IIITH campus, with Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) as the co-organising partner.