Arslan Nizami Teams Up with Rekha Bhardwaj for ‘Rooh’ – The First Hit from his album RIQQAT

Ending the year with a melody that resonates deeply with the soul, Arslan Nizami with Artiste First releases Rooh, the first single from his much-anticipated album RIQQAT. Featuring the enchanting vocals of Rekha Bhardwaj and a visually stunning music video starring Arslan Nizami and Shivani Bhardwaj, Rooh is a celebration of pure, transcendent love that defies boundaries.

Rooh embodies the essence of pure, selfless love, where the beloved is seen as divine and perfect. The song’s moving lyrics, penned by Qafilah, and gentle melodies create an emotional experience that resonates deeply with listeners. It marks the beginning of a musical journey that connects the heart and soul.

Arslan Nizami says, “Rooh is about passionate and intense love! A song that describes deep love. In this state of “passionate love,” you see your lover as perfect, almost unreal, like a divine being. You admire them so much that you’re willing to lose yourself for them. It’s a love that’s pure, intense, and all-consuming —where you worship the person.”

Rekha Bhardwaj shares, “Singing Rooh has been a beautiful journey. The depth and simplicity of the song are its greatest strengths. Arslan’s vision for this track is extraordinary, and I loved to be part of it.”

RIQQAT, Arslan’s 14-track album, blends the timeless poetry of Sufi traditions with contemporary music. Inspired by his Kashmiri roots, the album invites listeners to reflect, heal, and celebrate through its melodies. RIQQAT is set to redefine how music bridges cultures and emotions.

“With RIQQAT, Arslan has crafted an album that bridges the traditional and the modern,” says Rohit Sobti, Curator Artiste First. “Rooh is just the beginning of a musical journey that will resonate deeply with audiences everywhere.”

As 2024 comes to a close, Rooh stands as a powerful reminder of music’s ability to inspire and connect.

Available now on all major platforms, Rooh marks the start of an extraordinary chapter in Arslan Nizami’s artistic journey. The full album RIQQAT released on February 7, 2025.