Omani Oil Marketing Company Marks Health, Safety, and Quality Week with Distinguished Initiatives

Muscat, Oman – December 2024

The Omani Oil Marketing Company has launched its annual Health, Safety, and Quality (HSQ) Week, running from December 8 to 12, 2024. The event underscores the company’s commitment to fostering a culture of health and safety through diverse activities and strategic initiatives targeting employees, related entities, and the community.

The opening ceremony was held under the patronage of Brigadier Engineer Ali bin Saif Al-Muqbali, Chairman of the Civil Defense and Ambulance Authority. As part of the week’s events, a Partners’ Forum for Health, Safety, Environment, and Quality was hosted, bringing together key stakeholders including the Ministry of Labor, the Environment Authority, the Civil Defense Authority, and the Oman Energy Association. The forum provided a platform for exchanging ideas, sharing best practices, and enhancing collaboration in professional health and safety management.

The week also featured visits by company management to several key authorities to discuss shared objectives in health, safety, and quality, while gathering feedback to further enhance collaborative efforts.

A range of activities aimed at raising awareness and promoting healthy habits among employees was organized, including daily safety and quality challenges, blood donation drives, medical check-ups, and educational sessions on critical topics such as breast cancer awareness and diabetes prevention. A highlight was a session titled “No to Amputation for Diabetic Foot Patients,” which emphasized the importance of early intervention and preventive care for diabetes management.

Extending its efforts beyond the workplace, the company partnered with leading institutions like the Blood Bank, Oman International Hospital, and the Oman Cancer Association to amplify its impact on community health and safety. These partnerships reflect the company’s dedication to enhancing public health across all demographics.

Tariq bin Mohammed Al Junaidi, Chief Executive Officer of the Omani Oil Marketing Company, stated during the opening ceremony:

“Our annual Health, Safety, and Quality Week reflects our steadfast commitment to ensuring the well-being of our employees, partners, and society at large. Through these initiatives, we aim to set a living example of dedication, embedding professional health and safety as an integral part of our operations while fostering a culture that places health as a top priority.”

The HSQ Week is a testament to the company’s leadership in health and safety, underscoring its holistic approach to employee welfare and community care. These efforts align with the company’s broader goal of setting new standards of excellence in performance and strengthening its role in community development.

For over two decades, the Omani Oil Marketing Company has maintained its position as an innovator in the fuel marketing sector. It continues to meet diverse and evolving customer needs through its modern service stations, strategic partnerships, and high-quality petroleum products, extending its reach across the Sultanate of Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Tanzania.