Bani and Rajat Journey to Vaishno Devi with Family in Sony SAB’s ‘Badall Pe Paon Hai

Mumbai, July 11, 2024: Sony SAB’s ‘Badall Pe Paon Hai’ narrates the story of Baani (Amandeep Sidhu) a spirited and ambitious girl, who believes that wanting more from life is not a negative trait, but a step towards improving one’s life and achieving their dreams. In recent episodes, Baani returns to Rajat’s (Aakash Ahuja) house after being convinced by her parents. As she settles into her in-laws’ house, Baani secures a new job but faces challenges from her rude boss, making Rajat oppose her decision to continue working there.

In the upcoming episodes, the Khanna family suggests Baani and Rajat go on their honeymoon to overcome their differences. However, Baani, wanting to avoid the honeymoon, proposes a family trip to Vaishno Devi instead. Excitement builds as the family prepares for the trip, but many challenges await them on their journey, while Baani and Rajat also grow closer during this time. Viewers will be intrigued to see what the Khanna family goes through on their trip and how Baani affirms her realization about the importance of money for a better quality of life for herself and her family.