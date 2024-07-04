Bodhitree Multimedia’s “Gunaah” Among Top Viewed Shows in India

Mumbai 04th July, 2024: Bodhitree Multimedia’s latest production, “Gunaah,” streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, has secured 3.4 million views. During the week of 24th to 30th June, 2024, Gunaah was the amongst the top 5 most viewed OTT shows in India as per the report published by Film Companion in collaboration with Ormax Media, a media consulting firm.

Directed by Anil Senior and produced by Mautik Tolia, Sukesh Dev Motwani and Persis Siganporia, with Anirudh Pathak as the showrunner, “Gunaah” is a gripping murder mystery. The show features the remarkable talents of Surbhi Jyoti and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead roles, supported by an outstanding cast that brings this intricate tale of murder, lies, betrayal, love, and friendship to life. The story revolves around Abhimanyu (Zayn Ibad Khan), who suffers an unimaginable betrayal from Surbhi Jyoti’s character, Tara.

Gunaah is now available to stream for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.